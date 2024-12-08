Aaron Rodgers could be forced to live out his NFL days like Packers predecessor
Fifteen years ago Brett Favre was desperately trying to extend his career as the starting quarterback for the Vikings. His tenure with Minnesota didn't do anything to add to his legacy as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks of all-time. Now, Favre's replacement in Green Bay is suffering from the exact same fate.
Many NFL observers believed Aaron Rodgers had more in the tank as he took his talents to the Jets, but his performance on the field hasn't justified those beliefs. New York is heading nowhere this season and the team's front office is starting to make plans about the Jets' long-term future. The identity of the team's next franchise quarterback is at the top of the organization's to-do list.
Rodgers' salary might make moving on from him next year difficult, but that doesn't mean he's nailed on to be the team's starter for another season. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Jets could draft a young signal-caller no matter what the future holds for Rodgers in 2025.
Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to be a mentor for Jets future QB
It may be difficult to envision Rodgers as a mentor for a rookie quarterback but it's distinctly possible that the Jets will ask him to do just that. His experience could prove invaluable to a young player trying to adjust to the rigors of NFL football.
One issue the Jets are facing is that this year's draft class is not chocked full of can't miss prospects. Even if New York secures a top-five pick there will be plenty of debate over whether or not any quarterbacks deserve to be selected with such a lofty draft choice.
Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are projected to be top-10 picks by most draft outlets, but neither is being touted as a can't miss pick. The Jets might be wise to wait until Day Two to find their quarterback of the future. Waiting until the second round to select a signal-caller might set up a situation where Rodgers serves as a bridge quarterback to start next season.
That would allow the Jets to play Rodgers to begin the year to see if they can beat the odds and become a playoff contender. The minute they might fall out of postseason contention they could put their rookie into the starting lineup to begin their rebuild in earnest.
Rodgers' days in New York are numbered which gives him something in common with Favre. Neither was able to find greener pastures once they left Green Bay.