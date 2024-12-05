Aaron Rodgers' entitlement with Jets future is beyond inexplicable
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets have suffered through another season of agony and despair. Two years ago, they were believed to be just a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. Today, that idea is laughable.
When Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he immediately transformed the perennial loser into a Super Bowl champion. With just five games remaining in the 2024 regular season, it’s become evident that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have the same ability.
The Jets are wrapping up their 14th consecutive season without a playoff appearance, extending the longest active playoff drought in all major North American sports leagues. With just three wins through 12 games, the Jets don’t have much left to play for except their jobs. And yet, in the face of all that evidence, Rodgers doesn't see why he should come in for any criticism.
Aaron Rodgers doesn’t believe he has anything to prove to the Jets
Rodgers was asked about using the last five games of the season to make his case for returning to the Jets, but he scoffed at the idea of having anything to prove.
"That is ridiculous, with all due respect,” Rodgers said, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don't know what I bring to the table. That being said, I'd love to play really frigging well the last five games."
It’s hard to imagine many teams would be desperate enough to put their faith in Rodgers after this season. At age 41, Rodgers is the oldest active quarterback in the league. Although he’s shown flashes of his former brilliance, he hasn’t been able to play well on a consistent basis. And off the field, he hasn’t displayed the leadership needed to turn around the franchise.
When the Jets acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, they were under the illusion that he was the missing piece they needed to become a powerhouse. The roster was already equipped with young stars on both sides of the ball. In 2022, wide receiver Garrett Wilson was named Offensive Rookie of the Year and cornerback Sauce Gardner was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.
But championships are won by building a team, not by collecting talent. At the professional level, the talent gaps are marginal, and the difference between winning and losing often comes down to the details. Consistency requires something the Jets don’t have: a strong culture and locker room.
The team’s dysfunction stems from owner Woody Johnson, whose brash and overbearing leadership has created instability and a toxic locker room culture. As long as that doesn’t change, New York has no chance of winning on a consistent basis.