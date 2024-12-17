Sure sounds like Aaron Rodgers hasn't gotten over Packers betrayal with Jordan Love
By Mark Powell
When the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, they made one fatal mistake – they forgot to tell future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. There was a good reason not to give Rodgers a heads-up, and that's because he and Love play the same position.
The Packers drafting Love was the beginning of the end for Rodgers in Green Bay. While Rodgers will surely go into the Hall of Fame as a Packer and see his jersey retired at Lambeau Field, the Packers broke his trust by selecting Love with little notice. Rodgers still had a few good years left in him, and he balled out for Green Bay, even winning MVP in 2020 and 2021. Eventually, though, Love was ready, and the Packers weren't about to keep him waiting.
So, after a slight Rodgers dropoff in 2022, the Packers traded him to the Jets. Rodgers career in New York hasn't gone as planned, with the now 41-year-old missing the entirety of the 2023 season with an Achilles injury, and struggling in his return to action in 2024. Rodgers' Jets career could end without a whimper this offseason if owner Woody Johnson gets his way.
Aaron Rodgers still eager to talk about Packers and Jordan Love
While Rodgers has vented his frustrations about the Jets, he's far more eager to talk about his glory days with the Packers in a new Netflix documentary titled 'Enigma' about the future Hall of Famer.
"I looked down at my phone and my agent just texted me: 'Quarterback.' And I was like, 'No f–king way,'" he said (h/t Ryan Glasspiegel of theNew York Post). "Then the pick happens, and I immediately got off the couch and was super non-reactive. And I just went to pour myself some tequila and went back to the couch and knew there was going to be some interesting conversations."
Rodgers has nothing but kind words to say of Love, and surely was more helpful than his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre. Rodgers and Favre had an odd relationship, with the latter unwilling to give up his spot as starting QB until – you guessed it – he eventually joined another team. The parallels between Favre and Rodgers don't end there.
Eventually, Rodgers will forgive the Packers organization and be welcomed back with open arms. Green Bay was left with little choice but to prepare for the future. As Rodgers found out the hard way in 2024, father time is undefeated.