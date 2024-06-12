Aaron Rodgers should take note of Jordan Love's piece of advice
By John Buhler
When it comes to Aaron Rodgers, what does Jordan Love got to do (got to do) with him? Absolutely everything. Love prevailed over Rodgers, as the former Utah State product is the new fresh face of the Green Bay Packers franchise. Rodgers, who spent more time on the sidelines in his first year with the New York Jets than he did in his first year with Green Bay, is just going about his merry business.
Despite having had a potentially career-ending injury, Rodgers is just not going to show up to Jets mandatory minicamp because he thinks he's better than everyone, or just doesn't feel like playing football right now. He is 40, and if this is 40 for him, then the Jets done bought themselves a lemon, bro. Across the pond in flyover country, Love may have been referring to Rodgers in this here quote.
Not to say Rodgers has the body language problem of a Lincoln Riley quarterback, but I sort of see it.
"You never want to have bad body language, whether it's at somebody or on a play you might've messed up on. Just always trying to be positive with body language and those little things."
The Jets haven't been to the playoffs since Love could shave his face. That's all you need to know.
The last time the Jets made the playoffs was the last time the Packers played in the Super Bowl.
Jordan Love may have taken a jab at Aaron Rodgers over being a leader
It was always going to be like this. For as much as Rodgers said that he and Love had a great working relationship, that came out of his mouth, and not the current starting quarterback for the Packers. There are two sides to a story, but reality often lies somewhere in between. Love is making the most of his opportunity, while Rodgers seems to be content with squandering away his penultimate one.
At this moment, I feel like the Packers and Jets have comparable rosters. I wouldn't say either are top of their respective conferences, but are certainly talented and deep enough to make the postseason and go on a run if the right playoff matchups present themselves. It is wild that a pair of best friends who used to valet park cars for Brian Kelly at Christmas parties at Central Michigan lead these teams.
However, I think culture matters, and the Packers have the far better one over the Jets. Guys like Love cannot wait to get to work, whereas others such as Rodgers and newcomer Haason Reddick are nowhere to be found at the start of Jets minicamp. For a team that hasn't won squat in a decade and a half, I'd expect a greater crashing sense of urgency coming out of Gang Green, but that's just me.
Rodgers at one point had more talent than Love, but youth and willingness are more on Love's side.