Aaron Rodgers haters take pride in Jets downfall on quarterback's 41st birthday
By Mark Powell
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 41 years old on Monday. While Rodgers is surely destined for Canton, his 40th year won't be one to remember for the future Hall of Famer.
Rodgers is having a tough season, and is losing his battle with father time alongside eight of the Jets first 11 games. Owner Woody Johnson is expected to part ways with Rodgers after this season, and there's no guarantee he'll find a new home thereafter. Rodgers football career could be nearing a close, and even he deserves better than this send-off.
The Jets are a mess. They've always been a mess. I was as shocked as any pundit when Rodgers was open to a trade to New Jersey. I mean...the Jets? Are you sure? Perhaps Rodgers should've second-guessed himself. The time for an intervention was two years ago, before Rodgers changed his number and suffered a career-altering injury in the wrong shade of green.
Aaron Rodgers is having the worst birthday with the New York Jets
Rodgers is no Tom Brady, as he has found out the hard way. Brady was winning MVPs at Rodgers age. That's the difference between one of the best QBs of all-time, and the GOAT.
On Rodgers birthday, the fine folks of northern New Jersey felt the need to remind him just how bad he's performed. Yes, it's an unforgiving place.
Yikes. We will not remember Rodgers for his time with the Jets, that's for sure. Fans might as well treat the Jets quarterback position as a revolving door. It really doesn't matter if that quarterback is a washed-up Hall of Famer or a top-five pick like Zach Wilson.
As fun as it is to make fun of Rodgers, he was not the problem here. The Jets have a great roster but back that up with terrible coaching and an awful front office. Johnson is becoming more of an issue each year, as well, as he he steps into the limelight only to make the wrong decisions.
Happy birthday, Aaron – even you deserve better.