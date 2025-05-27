Aaron Rodgers insults Steelers intelligence with public retirement plans

It's been months since Aaron Rodgers was connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We're right back where we started, however, as Rodgers has yet to commit to Pittsburgh in the form of his signature on a piece of paper. Rodgers continues to hint that he will play for the Steelers – which is a good sign – but until he shows up to the team facility, practices with his new teammates and learns Arthur Smith's system, there will be some doubt. Rodgers didn't help matters by commenting on his retirement plans this weekend.

When Rodgers finally does hang up his cleats, he could sign a one-day contract and retire as a Green Bay Packer. The deal itself doesn't mean much, but it does play into fan nostalgia. Rodgers spent the better part of two decades with the Packers and is one of the best players in franchise history. It's only right. However, retirement is still a very real option for Rodgers right now, who hasn't given the Steelers his word or a signature just yet. Making comments like the following won't calm nerves in Pittsburgh's front office.

"I've thought about that, but I don't understand what the reason for that is," Rodgers said in an interview on the YNK podcast with Mike Stud. "At the same time, I grew up a [49ers] fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn't do it, would that make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers' eyes?"

Steelers fans deserve better than Aaron Rodgers retirement chatter

The timing of Rodgers interview is everything. The future Hall of Famer is calculated in everything he does. If he's even remotely committed to Pittsburgh, why would he so openly discuss his retirement plans? The Steelers hope Rodgers will lead them on a playoff run. The player himself has one foot out the door already.

"There's a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team," Rodgers said. "If I do or I don't [retire as a Packer], I don't think it should make a difference, I'm not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would."

Rodgers also spoke with Stud about whether he wanted his number retired, or if he expected to be a member of the Packers Hall of Fame. All of these questions are within bounds, and it's understandable why Rodgers would answer them. However, by not signing on the dotted line or committing to Pittsburgh in any fashion, he is playing into an uncertain narrative of his own creation.

While his Packers legacy is complicated thanks to the trade which sent him to the New York Jets three years ago, now is not the time to discuss it, especially as Rodgers is reportedly considering his future.

The Steelers deserve better than this, but they're out of options.