Aaron Rodgers makes plans for 2025 very clear even if future isn't
By James Nolan
Aaron Rodgers didn’t have the season he hoped for with the New York Jets. The team expected to be one of the best in the NFL heading into the season, but they only put together five wins. Over the offseason, Jets owner Woody Johnson has important decisions to make.
New York has already started their head coaching and general manager search, but they also need to decide if they want to start a quarterback search. After the final game of the 2024 season, in which Rodgers led his team to an impressive 32-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, he stated “I know I can still play.”
A lot went wrong for New York this season. They fired former head coach Robert Saleh after just five games and let go of GM Joe Douglas shortly after. The four-time MVP is interested in returning. However, the ball is in the Jets court.
The Jets best option to win in 2025 is Aaron Rodgers
If New York wants to win in 2025, the former Super Bowl champion might be the best option. He already indicated he’s willing to take a pay cut to stay with the team and mentor a young QB. The Jets still have a ton of talent under team control next season. Garrett Wilson finished his third consecutive year with over 1,000 yards, and they could bring back superstar Davante Adams. Breece Hall is also one of the top running backs in the NFL.
Ultimately, the Jets should let their next head coach decide if they want Rodgers to return. Whoever it may be will have a serious decision to make.
As much blame as Rodgers took for the miserable year, he didn’t play that badly. He finished the season with 28 passing touchdowns and 3,897 passing yards.
A few missed field goals at the beginning of the season cost the Jets multiple wins that would’ve put them in a better position. On top of that, New York’s defense took a significant step back this season. Last season, they ranked fourth in points allowed. This season, they ranked 21st in that category. Injuries played a role in the defensive struggles, as Jermaine Johnson went down with a torn Achilles in Week 2.
Parting ways with Rodgers would be best if they want to do a full reset. Although, it would cost the Jets a $60 million dead cap hit in 2025 if they choose to do so. With the talent they obtain, they could also opt to try and fix things for 2025. Running it back with the four-time MVP could be the perfect thing to do.
At 41 years old, hanging up the cleats makes sense for Rodgers. He has multiple accolades and just became the fifth player in NFL history to record 500 career passing touchdowns. If we know anything about him, it's that he hates losing. Ending his career after this season could haunt him for a while. That said, Rodgers will likely opt to give it one more go before he officially calls it a career.