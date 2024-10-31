Aaron Rodgers has a new miracle drink that won’t save you or the Jets season
By Austen Bundy
The Aaron Rodgers experiment has not gone well for the New York Jets so far. After missing all of last season, Rodgers has won just two games under center despite claiming all his offseason non-traditional methods of self-care have been working for him.
Well, he's apparently found another supposed remedy for his troubles. ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Tuesday that Jets punter Thomas Morstead has introduced Rodgers to the wonders of cayenne pepper and water, something Rogders has dubbed the "fountain of youth."
"T-Mo gave me a little fountain of youth," he said of Morstead to ESPN. "He said he's been taking it for a while -- all legal, of course. ... [Maybe] that's why I've been feeling a little bit better."
Jets fans surely aren't feeling better. Unless cayenne pepper can improve completion percentage and win football games, Rodgers just sounds like another hippie somehow hitch-hiking his way to Canton, Ohio.
Aaron Rodgers roasted for new miracle elixir
The internet and sports media, of course, immediately pounced on Rodgers for his snake oil-like pitches for how he'll fix his body and game.
Now, it should be noted that cayenne pepper and water does, indeed, have health benefits including improving digestion, heart health and easing pain and congestion, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
But if the magic mixture doesn't improve the Jets' woes on 'Thursday Night Football' against the formidable Houston Texans, it will just be another regrettable meme in their season.
Rodgers does have a 12-6 record during the mid-week prime-time games, this being his second appearance with the Jets after defeating New England 24-3 in September.
With new addition Davante Adams at wide receiver, there will be high expectations for prime-time Rodgers to appear rejuvenated by his magic potions and hopefully lead New York to a third victory over a likely playoff squad.