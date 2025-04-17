Aaron Rodgers throws confounding parting shot at Jets and Aaron Glenn

Aaron Rodgers' free agency saga rolls on, and his Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show brought us no closer to figuring out which team he'll play for next season — or if he'll be playing football at all. Rodgers isn't waiting around for the Minnesota Vikings, and he's willing to play for an all-too-reasonable $10 million salary, but we have no idea what's delaying his decision, and apparently he might retire after all. So, okay then.

In fact, the only concrete piece of information we did glean from Rodgers' latest interview had to do with a team he definitely won't be playing for in 2025: the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn and Co. made that crystal clear at the start of the offseason, opting to move on and start fresh at the position after two disappointing years. But while Rodgers understood that decision, he didn't seem to care for how it was communicated.

Aaron Rodgers rips Aaron Glenn over handling of Jets departure

When asked about how his post-Super Bowl meeting with the Jets went, Rodgers didn't hold back.

"I figured, when I flew across the country on my own dime [to Jets headquarters], that there was going to be a conversation," Rodgers began, clearly growing irritated.

Which is fair enough; asking for an in-person meeting ahead of free agency would suggest at least some interest on New York's part. But instead, Glenn told him to take a hike, cutting short their meeting by abruptly saying that the Jets would be going in a different direction at QB.

"I was kind of shocked," Rodgers said. "Not shocked because I didn't think that was a possibility; if they want to move on, that's totally fine. But shocked because I just flew cross-country, you could've told me this on the phone."

Rodgers went on to say that Glenn was only concerned about how Rodgers wanted word of the move released to the media, and that Glenn's main objection to bringing him back stemmed from fear that Rodgers would "undermine" him in the locker room.

That's totally fine but they could have just told me that on the phone" ~… pic.twitter.com/By7QvLK7tM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2025

If that version of events is true, it's at the very least a little strange. No one could blame New York for wanting to start from scratch with a new coach and GM in town, and Rodgers' play over the last two years didn't earn him many fans. But asking a player to fly in so that you can tell him you're not interested feels unusual.

Of course, if we know anything about Rodgers at this point in his career, it's that you can't always take what he says at face value. Then again, his version of events was pretty clear; there's not a lot of room for interpretation in the clip above. We'll presumably get Glenn's version in the coming days or weeks, but at this point Jets fans are likely glad to not have to deal with these news cycles anymore. After all, Glenn didn't seem to have too much of a problem connecting with players as DC of the Detroit Lions.