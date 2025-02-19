The worst Aaron Rodgers fit has emerged and it would give him even more attention

It is over for Aaron Rodgers in Florham Park. The New York Jets have decided it is in their best interest to move on from Rodgers after two disappointing seasons under center. It is a new regime in town with Aaron Glenn at head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager. While the Jets could conceivably draft a quarterback at No. 7 overall, they need a stop-gap to get them to 2026 or 2027.

As far as Rodgers is concerned, I think he seriously needs to consider retiring. He is on the wrong side of 40 and increasingly injury prone. For financial reasons, he may want to play another year or so. At the end of last week, I looked at all the would-be contenders to land Rodgers this offseason, namely every team with better odds than him going back to the Jets. There was one I was iffy about.

Even though ESPN's Adam Schefter laid out a fairly compelling reason why Rodgers should consider the Los Angeles Rams, I cannot say that I am buying it. The idea is that Matthew Stafford could become a free agent if the Rams decide to move on from him. He is on the books for $35 million, but none of it is guaranteed. This could create a pathway for California native Rodgers to "come home."

Rodgers may be California cool, but the Rams are a franchise that looks to be fading fast in the NFC.

No option for Rodgers is great, but I like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Tennessee Titans the most.

Aaron Rodgers to the Los Angeles Rams could prove quite disastrous

What I like about Rodgers potentially going to Las Vegas and Tennessee more is they will be far less stressful situations for him. No, the Raiders and the Titans are not expected to win much next season, but Rodgers could be the ideal bridge quarterback they need to get to a new era. Rodgers was willing to show Jordan Love the ropes in Green Bay before the Packers eventually pivoted off him in 2023.

While I do think Rodgers could make it work quite well with the Rams in Sean McVay's offense, they are better served riding this thing out with a younger and healthier quarterback in Stafford. Both quarterbacks have made a boat load of money in their NFL careers. Because Stafford's brother-in-law is McVay's best friend from growing up in Atlanta, let's not upset the apple cart just because we can.

My biggest concern with Rodgers potentially going to Los Angeles, besides injury and health, would have to be he is a bit of an ad-libber. Yes, I am sure that McVay affords Stafford the opportunity adjust on the fly at the line of scrimmage pre-snap, but Rodgers has a bad reputation for not running plays he does not like. McVay's offense is all about staying on script. It may prove to be quite problematic.

Overall, I am struggling to see the point of adding an aging and declining player to a team that is one bad year away from hitting the reset button. Rodgers has not been to the Super Bowl since McVay was 24 years old, fresh off his first season working for Mike Shanahan in Washington. We are not looking at Peyton Manning riding off into the sunset in Los Angeles. Rodgers needs to call it a career.

I could be proven wrong here, but the Rams are potentially a major regression candidate in the NFC.