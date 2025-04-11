Abdul Carter disrespects Browns with Joe Flacco reunion reaction

An image is worth a 1,000 words. The 2025 NFL Draft may only be a few weeks out, but it does seem like Abdul Carter knows exactly where he wants to play. In the wake of Joe Flacco signing a one-year deal to return to the Cleveland Browns after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts, the Penn State superstar linebacker put his own spin on it. He tweeted out a picture of Lawrence Taylor.

"Once a Giant, always a Giant" speaks volumes as to where the latest card-carrying member of ST1X C1TY wants to call home next. Carter is projecting to be a top-three pick in this year's draft, just like his mentor LaVar Arrington was back in the day by Washington. Rather than wanting to link up with Flacco, Myles Garrett and company in Cleveland, he envisions himself playing for Brian Daboll's team.

This may only be wishful thinking for Carter, but it kind of feels blatantly disrespectful of the most elite quarterback of all time in the Super Bowl champion Flacco. If Carter gets his wish, he will riding off into the sunset with Mr. Unlimited Russell Wilson or eating W's with the lovable goofball that is Jameis Winston. Then again, he might be a man of the people and may go to war for Tommy DeVito.

This social media post on X by Carter feels calculated, signifying that he wants to play for the Giants.

Of course, Cleveland picks one spot ahead of the Giants. The Browns may like him over Travis Hunter.

Abdul Carter sends clear message on X he want to play for the NY Giants

While Carter could argue that he wants to emulate one of the NFL's greatest players of all time going forward, I do not remember watching Taylor growing up, and Carter is a good decade-plus younger than me. The thing that gets me is the quote "Once a Giant, always a Giant." There is no other way to construe that other than this is Carter's preferred team of choice. Will the Giants have to trade up?

This puts them behind the eight ball a bit, and essentially forces their hand. Yes, they may want him, but Hunter is a great player, too. There is also a chance the Giants stop Shedeur Sanders' projected draft-day slide, now that Cleveland has decided to hitch its wagon to the ageless Flacco for the second time in three years. Carter may be the best player in the draft, but the Giants need some help.

Very rarely is it worth it to trade up for a non-quarterback in any draft. Carter may be the player, just like Julio Jones was for my Atlanta Falcons when the Dirty Birds traded up from the 20s to get him in a deal with Cleveland some 14 years ago. Would Cleveland give up draft positioning to allow another franchise to draft a potential legend of the game? I would not put it past them. They are in on Flacco!

I would be stunned if Carter is playing for any team other than the Browns or the Giants as a rookie.