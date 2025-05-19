Ace Bailey’s may have revealed his NBA Draft wish on social media

Rutgers' Ace Bailey is one of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA Draft. Bailey is a 6-foot-7 forward and a gifted three-level scorer. With how the lottery played out, Bailey seems poised to either be drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers or the Charlotte Hornets.

Recently, Bailey reposted a TikTok that referred to him as a future 76er, signaling that Philly is his preferred landing spot. Let's dive into Bailey's possible fit with the 76ers.

It's clear why Ace Bailey would prefer to be draft by the 76ers

The 76ers haven't been the perfect organization, however, they are far better than the Hornets. Notably, Charlotte hasn't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Given that these are the two teams most likely to draft Bailey, it's easy to see why he'd rather be drafted by the Sixers. With the 76ers, Bailey would have more pressure to contribute immediately.

Nevertheless, the benefit of a more stable organization is clear. Additionally, developing alongside Brandon Miller could be complicated given their similar play styles. Ultimately, from Ace's perspective, it's understandable why he'd want to end up in Philly.

Bailey's fit with the 76ers is a mixed bag

Bailey has been linked to the 76ers, given his upside and their draft position. Furthermore, Bailey has a connection with Paul George, who has openly advocated for him. As lengthy shot creators, the two players are pretty similar. Bailey has also said that he modeled his game around PG. Daryl Morey is typically intrigued by this style of player, and the 76ers could use another forward.

While Bailey's upside is clear, he might not be the right pick if the 76ers are looking to get back into the playoffs. The 18-year-old forward is seen as more of a project prospect than a win-now player. Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe or Philly trading the pick are two other possibilities. Edgecombe has an ideal combination of upside and immediate impact.

Bailey arguably has more upside and fits more of the Sixers' needs. However, there are more concerns about his game, including playmaking, IQ, and off-ball defense. Additionally, Bailey's combine height of 6-foot-7.5 (without shoes) compared to his previously listed height of 6-foot-10 hurts his upside and instant impact.

Whereas, Edgecombe is a safer prospect and projects to be a versatile two-way star. His combination of athleticism, defense, and shot creation gives him tremendous upside. Moreover, Edgecombe showed plenty of polish during his one season at Baylor. Overall, Edgecombe has a clear case to be the No. 3 pick. Regardless of Bailey's wish, it's unclear if Philly will draft him.