Adam Schefter sends stern warning to any NFL teams interested in Shedeur Sanders

It's NFL Draft week, which means it's tough for any of us to know which rumors are genuine. Front offices typically use the media to their advantage, this week in particular, even if it means smearing the reputation of a player they hope falls to them. In this case, it may even be a franchise quarterback.

While the recent trend from pundits and insiders alike suggests Shedeur Sanders will slide out of the top-10 and into the middle of the first round, no one has really bothered to ask why. Sure, the 2025 QB class leaves a lot to be desired outside of Cam Ward, but Sanders impressed during his time at Colorado and even performed well at his Pro Day.

There are some personality concerns – especially during interviews with front offices, in which Sanders came off a little cocky – but isn't that what franchises want in a franchise QB? Sanders is a player who believes in himself and, ideally, the team which takes a chance on him. The kid has led Jackson State and Colorado to new heights. Why can't he do the same for the New York Giants or New Orleans Saints?

Adam Schefter isn't sold on Shedeur Sanders – or the NFL teams interested in him

Any NFL team that selects Shedeur Sanders should be warned – it also comes with plenty of input from his father and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Should the team that takes a chance on Shedeur struggle, there's little doubt Deion will be tied to any potential head coach opening.

"And then there's this: Short of Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, any other coach who drafts Sanders better be comfortable with his standing within the organization. Because if that team struggles and the fan base is calling for a coaching change, speculation will start to swirl about Sanders' father taking over," Schefter wrote.

Schefter brings up a valuable point, which is the media circus that selecting Shedeur (and thus having his father around more) will bring to any interested party. That team – whoever they may be – better feel comfortable with that sort of attention. If not, there will be added, unwelcome pressure to start Shedeur when he's not ready and even worse, replace the current head coach with Deion as they struggle. Sanders buyout with Colorado is doable for any interested NFL team.

"Though Deion recently finalized a five-year, $54 million extension, his buyout is not overly restrictive. It starts at $12 million if he leaves before Dec. 31, 2025, then drops to $10 million if he leaves in 2026, $6 million in 2027, $4 million in 2028 and $3 million in 2029," Schefter continued.

Deion has done an incredible job putting his kids in the best position to succeed at this point. One can only hope his presence doesn't cost Shedeur a chance at a first-round grade after all that effort.