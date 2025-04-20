Shedeur Sanders gets praise from NFL exec in midst of rumors of draft stock falling

Shedeur Sanders has likely lost the battle to Cam Ward to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That does not mean the former Colorado star lacks fans inside the league's scouting community. Recent reports suggest that rumors of Sanders' demise may be greatly exaggerated.

One assistant GM told ESPN's Jordan Reid that he was particularly impressed with Sanders' growth over the course of his final season in Boulder and complimentary of the prospect's "on-field demeanor." That comment runs contrary to recent narratives questioning how Sanders' personality might work at the pro level.

The prolific college passer possesses one of the widest draft ranges in this year's class. It's not inconceivable that the Browns might choose to make him their quarterback of the future with the No. 2 overall pick. Conventional wisdom has Cleveland selecting either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with their first-round pick. The same could be said for the New York Giants, who own the No. 3 overall pick.

Things get tricky for Sanders if he falls out of the top three. The Saints would seem to be his next most likely destination at No. 9 but it's unclear where New Orleans wants to go at the game's most important position. The Steelers also lurk as a potential landing spot for Sanders but they don't go on the clock until No. 21.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling isn't a unanimous opinion

One clear weakness in Sanders' game is that he lacks elite athletic traits. He's a good, not great, athlete who lacks the foot speed required to threaten defenses on the ground with long runs. Similarly, he'll enter the NFL without the sort of elite arm strength that keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

Teams that do project Sanders to become an above-average starter will hang their collective hats on his accuracy. His 6.5% off-target rate ranked him third at the FBS level last year. He consistently put throws on the money inside the pocket and on the run to power the Buffaloes offense.

Sanders will need to improve his processing speed to take full advantage of his accuracy. He held the ball far too long at Colorado. Some of that can be chalked up to the porous offensive line he was forced to play behind but he also tried to extend plays in ways that won't be successful in the pros.

Like all quarterbacks, it is imperative that Sanders land with a franchise that believes in him. His play style isn't made for everyone. There's still a clear path for him to be successful in the NFL if he is employed in the right system.