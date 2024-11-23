AEW Full Gear 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
The last time AEW was on pay-per-view was for WrestleDream last October, which saw Jon Moxley defeat Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship and seemingly ending "The American Dragon's" in-ring career. One month later, AEW is back with another signature pay-per-view event.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, AEW presents Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. There are plenthy of huge matches scheduled for the show.
Moxley and his stable the Death Riders have been running roughshod in AEW since All Out in August, especially after winning the world title. With the Death Riders looking to take over AEW, Orange Cassidy is looking to defend the company by challenging Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
After turning down MVP's offer to join the Hurt Syndicate, Swerve Strickland is now doing battle against the stable. At Full Gear, Strickland is set to take on former WWE superstar and the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley.
Other matches on the card include "Hangman" Adam Page versus Jay White, Mercedes Mone defending the AEW TBS Championship against Kris Statlander, and MJF taking on Roderick Strong.
For those curious what time the pay-per-view starts and how to watch it, we have you covered.
AEW Full Gear 2024 start time
The main card for AEW Full Gear is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. There will be a Zero Hour show set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, which will air for free on all of AEW's social media channels.
Three matches are scheduled for the Zero Hour pre-show — Deonna Purrazzo versus Anna Jay, Buddy Matthews vs. Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos, and The Costo Guys' "Big Boom!" A.J. versus QT Marshall.
AEW Full Gear 2024 live stream, how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT (main card), 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT (Zero Hour)
- Location: Prudential Center — Newark, N.J.
- Live Stream: TrillerTV, PPV.com, YouTube
Full Gear can be purchased through traditional pay-per-view on cable and satellite. For live streaming options, fans can use TrillerTV, YouTube, and PPV.com to purchase the pay-per-view. These options will all cost $49.99.
AEW Full Gear 2024 match card
Main Card
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
Singles match for the AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Singles match
Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
Singles match for the TBS Championship
Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
Singles match for the TNT Championship
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jay White
Singles match
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet
Singles match for the AEW International Championship
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
Singles match
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Singles match
Private Party (Isiah Cassidy and Marq Quen) (c) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black and Brody King) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd)
Four-way tag team match for the AEW World Tag Team Championshp
Zero Hour Show
Match
Stipulation/Title on the Line
"Big Boom!" A.J. (with Big Justice) vs. QT Marshall
Singles match
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
Singles match
Buddy Matthews vs. Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos
Four-way match