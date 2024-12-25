AFC Playoff Picture: Bengals biggest rivals destroy their playoff path for Christmas
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers a lot to a little on Wednesday. That's not the hard-hitting analysis you clicked on this article for, however. The Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their Week 17 victory, which means the AFC title will won through Arrowhead. The Chiefs secured a first-round bye and a guaranteed home AFC Championship Game, should they make it that far.
That's one heck of a Christmas gift for Kansas City, but we shouldn't be surprised at this point. The Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, after all, and existing in the same league during their dynastic run – let alone the same conference – is a curse.
The Cincinnati Bengals know this better than most. Cincinnati made the Super Bowl back in 2021, defeating the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes on the way. The Bengals lost that Super Bowl to the Los Angeles Rams, and haven't been back since.
Cincinnati Bengals path to the playoffs just got much tougher
With two weeks remaining in the season, Cincinnati has a chance to get back to the AFC postseason. The Bengals are 7-8 on the campaign, with games against the Broncos and Steelers remaining. For the Bengals to make the playoffs, they must win out while Denver loses out. Thankfully, Cincinnati can get halfway there this Sunday. The other half just got much tougher.
First, Pittsburgh will be playing for seeding in Week 18, meaning the Bengals are unlikely to get any favors in the form of backups. The same cannot be said for the Broncos. Even if the Bengals lose to the Bengals in Week 17, their Week 18 game against the Chiefs is suddenly winnable.
The Chiefs won't have anything to play for in Week 18. There's plenty at risk in the form of injuries, though, which is why Andy Reid and Kansas City would be wise to sit the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and more. Thus, the Bengals cannot count on the Chiefs defeating the Broncos to end the season.