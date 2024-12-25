Scenes! Santa Reid and best gifts from Chiefs locker room after AFC Christmas clinch
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers handily on Wednesday, offering fans the best Christmas gift they possibly could've asked for. Not only did the Chiefs win by multiple scores in Pittsburgh, but with the victory Kansas City secured the AFC's No. 1 seed.
The Chiefs are seeking their third straight Super Bowl, a feat that has never been accomplished in NFL history. Winning back-to-back Super Bowls was tough enough, but securing a third while running through the AFC's gauntlet would perhaps make this Chiefs team the greatest of all. Yes, Kansas City has gotten lucky this season, but they are also running on fumes. All of those extra postseason games eventually catch up to any team, and the Chiefs have dealt with their fair share on injuries along the way.
Chiefs postgame celebration features Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
The postgame celebration was one worthy of such a momentous accomplishment on a national holiday. Yes, the Chiefs have been here before, but that doesn't mean they won't celebrate every chance they get.
Mahomes and Kelce gave interviews on Netflix, with the former admitting he wanted some time off in hopes that he could be there when his wife Brittany delivers their third child.
As if that wasn't enough to get Chiefs fans attention, Mahomes' longtime teammate and future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce became the team's all-time touchdown leader. Kelce broke said record which was previously set by fellow tight end Tony Gonzalez, who congratulated Kelce in the moment and offered to pay his fine, which occurred as Kelce paid tribute to Gonzalez by dunking on the goalposts.
Santa Andy Reid? Chiefs coach gifts homefield in the AFC
While Mahomes and Kelce deserve their flowers, Andy Reid made the biggest impression as he dressed up like Santa Clause to gift the Chiefs their clinched No. 1 seed.
With Mahomes and Kelce at his side, Reid waltzed into the room dressed like Saint Nicholas.
The Chiefs won't have an easy road back to the Super Bowl. The Bills will be their toughest competition, as Buffalo defeated Kansas City earlier this season for their only loss. The Baltimore Ravens remain a hard out as well.
However, the reason the Chiefs are celebrating is because they would rightly be favored in either of those games. The AFC runs through Arrowhead again.