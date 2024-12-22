Patrick Mahomes definition of playing through pain is hurting the Chiefs
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play three games in 11 days. That would be a tough ask even had the entire roster been healthy. That is far from the case, though, especially after Saturday's game against the Texans.
Jamaal Taylor and Chris Jones could miss significant time depending on the severity of their lower-body injuries. With a Christmas day matchup against the Steelers just three days away, it's tough to imagine Kansas City at full strength in such a short amount of time.
Patrick Mahomes wears playing through pain as a badge of honor
As for Mahomes, whose teammate are crumbling beneath him, he considers playing through pain a badge of honor.
“I ask a lot from the guys around me and, so, I feel like if I’m going to ask them to play through pain, if I’m going to ask them to play through little nicks and bruises and stuff like that, I’ve got to do it,” Mahomes said. “That’s something that, is being out there with my guys and playing football. I’m not going to put us in a position to be in a bad spot or lose a football game, but if I feel like I can compete and win, I’ll be out on that football field.”
As much as Mahomes may enjoy playing injured, the Chiefs could go against his wishes should they clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC before another test in Pittsburgh. That could occur if the Buffao Bills lose on Sunday against the New England Patriots. While that feels incredibly unlikely given the Patriots lackluster rookie, who knows what Drake Maye is capable of? The smart money is on Allen's MVP campaign hitting another high.
As for Mahomes, his message is a powerful one that will reverberate throughout the Chiefs locker room. If Chiefs players are struggling through injuries, it would not be smart of them to follow in Mahomes footsteps, but rather heal up at their own pace for the postseason.