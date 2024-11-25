After Gardner Minshew injury, Raiders should call an obvious QB option, not Daniel Jones
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 2-9 with Sunday's loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos, a tough enough blow on its own. Factor in the season-ending injury to QB Gardner Minshew, however, and it's difficult to imagine a worse day of football for Antonio Pierce's squad.
Quarterback has been a position of woe for Las Vegas all season. Minshew fractured his collarbone on Sunday, which puts the Raiders' depth chart into an even more compromised state.
Minshew has been losing faith in Las Vegas for weeks, but with Aidan O'Connell also hurt, the Raiders were out of options. Desmond Ridder stepped in for the injured Minshew on Sunday, completing 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards. He is in line to start next week, unless Las Vegas can dial up a replacement.
It's only natural to point to new free agent Daniel Jones, who was cut by the New York Giants this week. Jones is a splashy name and he has some impressive NFL throws under his belt. There was a season there where he really felt like the Giants' QB of the future, before it all fell apart. At 27, there's still some upside to Jones. It might be worth getting him in the building for an extended 2025 tryout.
That said, if the Giants are looking for the best available QB, another name should cross GM Tom Telesco's mind — Ryan Tannehill.
Raiders should dial up Ryan Tannehill before Daniel Jones for vacant QB job
Let's be real — the Raiders don't want to start Desmond Ridder for the next six weeks. Aidan O'Connell's return is getting closer, but even he hasn't been particularly impressive in limited action this season. It may behoove Las Vegas to shop the alternatives market.
There's a difference between saying the Raiders should dial up Ryan Tannehill and Ryan Tannehill actually accepting a contract with Las Vegas. Comments from before the season indicated Tannehill's desire to wait patiently for the right situation, if it ever came. That's fair. Retirement is a nice feeling, I'm sure, and Tannehill probably doesn't feel a rush to put his body on the line for a tanking team.
That said, it could also present Tannehill with a golden opportunity to reassert himself in the NFL. There are plenty of teams who will be in the market for a high-level backup in the offseason, maybe even a starter. Tannehill will have a tough time convincing front offices in open-gym workouts. This is a chance to get on the field and compete against NFL competition — to prove he's still got it.
It's abundantly clear that Las Vegas should (and will) tank at this point, so there may be a natural inclination to go for the 27-year-old Jones over the 36-year-old Tannehill. That said, part of successfully rebuilding is forming good, winning habits, even in a losing season. Tannehill's track record is much stronger than Jones and he should be healthier than ever after all this time off. Not that long ago, Tannehill was leading Tennessee to the playoffs and earning Pro Bowl noms.
Tannehill would bring a certain respectability to the Raiders' wayward QB room. Jones is the splashier name, but sometimes it's best to dig a little deeper into the free agent pool. Tannehill might not put the Raiders in the postseason, but he can impart wisdom upon Las Vegas' young signal-callers and operate the offense with a trained hand. That may be worth it.