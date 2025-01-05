Again?! Looks like yet another Asian star has his sights set on joining the Dodgers
As more and more stars from places like Japan and South Korea decide to come play baseball in the States, no team has flexed its muscle in East Asia quite like the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sure, they swung and missed on Shohei Ohtani the first time, but they made up for that in a big way last winter, signing the two-way phenom to a then-record $700 million deal — and following it up by poaching righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well.
The momentum hasn't slowed a bit this winter. Earlier this week, the Dodgers secured Korean versatile infielder Hyeseong Kim, who figures to function as a sort of super-utility man with his blend of athleticism, defense and baserunning. And the ultimate prize, 23-year-old ace Roki Sasaki, is set to make his decision this month, with Los Angeles arguably the favorites right now. At this point, if you're an elite Asian player looking to come to the Majors, it's a surprise if you don't wind up in Dodger blue.
Which brings us to first baseman Munetaka Murakami. The 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the most feared sluggers in Nippon Professional Baseball, launching at least 30 homers in six of his seven seasons so far — including a whopping 56 back in 2022. He strikes out a ton, and his lack of defensive ability means there'll be a ton of pressure on his bat to produce, but his raw power is undeniable.
With not much else to prove in his native Japan, Murakami has already begun looking across the Pacific, announcing his intention to be posted for MLB teams at the conclusion of the Yakult Swallows' 2025 season. And shockingly enough, the speculation has already begun that he's got the Dodgers in mind.
Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami's New Years Day photo hints at potential Dodgers move
Murakami made his announcement in early December, sending shockwaves around the baseball world. Then, on New Year's Eve, came the below photo, which shows the slugger posing in front of some mountains ... while wearing, you guessed it, a black Dodgers hat.
Coincidence? Maybe; Dodgers hats are popular around the world, as much a fashion statement as a statement of fandom. Still, L.A.'s brand in Japan right now is undeniable, and figures to be even more so if another loaded roster results in another World Series title in 2025. Freddie Freeman has three more years left on his deal, but Max Muncy is set to be a free agent next winter, and it's all too easy to read the tea leaves here.