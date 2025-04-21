Aidan Hutchinson will finally get what he’s missing if Lions are bold enough

In 2024, Dan Campbell’s club tied for the best record in the NFL with a 15-2 mark. The Detroit Lions overcame a lot of defensive injuries late in the year and were still able to claim the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time.

It all came apart in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Despite a week of rest, a porous defense and a forgettable performance by quarterback Jared Goff added up to a stunning 45-31 loss to the upstart Washington Commanders at Ford Field. The Lions remain the only NFC team to not reach a Super Bowl.

With Aaron Glenn off to New York as the Jets’ newest head coach, linebackers’ coach Kelvin Sheppard was promoted to defensive coordinator. He joined the Lions the same year Dan Campbell was hired by Detroit.

Here’s a little perspective when it comes to arguably the Lions’ biggest need, and that’s a pass-rusher opposite standout Aidan Hutchinson. The three-year pro missed the final 12 regular-season games, and the playoff clash with the Commanders. Detroit finished the season with only 37 sacks. What was more distressing was the fact that Hutchinson still led the team with 7.5 sacks in 2024.

Aggressive Lions trade up could get Aidan Hutchinson an EDGE dance partner

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda indicates that the No. 16 pick in the first round, currently owned by the Arizona Cardinals, “could be a flashpoint for a team that wants to jump ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals and draft an edge rusher.”

Of course, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions own the 28th overall selection, which means quite a move up. Detroit doesn’t have a lot of draft capital in 2025, with only seven total picks. Two of those selections are in the seventh round, and they don’t have a choice in Round 5. After Hutchinson went down this past season, the club swung a trade for veteran Za’Darius Smith. He actually wound up second on the team with four sacks, despite playing in only eight games with Campbell’s club.

Smith was released this offseason, and remains unsigned. Penn State's Abdul Carter figures as a Top 5 selection. Hence, if the Lions are going to make a move upwards to grab the likes of a Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Shemar Stewart, or Mike Green, Holmes is going to have to give a little (or a lot) to secure a spot somewhere in the upper half (picks 8-16?) of the first round.

It may be worth any price to make Hutchinson even more dangerous.