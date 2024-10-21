Obvious Aidan O'Connell emergency trade replacement comes with a huge Raiders concern
By John Buhler
If you are the Las Vegas Raiders, do you want to trade in one large Farva for a liter of cola who is just going to quit on you? Not that long ago in the land of Coca-Cola, I saw Oregon Ducks legend Marcus Mariota up and quit on the Atlanta Falcons. He eventually gave way to Desmond Ridder in the final third of the 2022 NFL season. This came after throwing the ball from his back in a Carolina downpour.
So while Mariota played well filling in for injured Washington Commanders rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, are you sure you want to welcome back this noted quitter into your building? Aidan O'Connell's thumb may no longer work, but I will point mine at my chest and say, "You don't want Mariota back on your team, dude." Just roll with Gardner Minshew II and get ready for the NFL Draft.
Mariota may have been Derek Carr's backup for a few years after failing as the franchise quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, but he did not play very much for the Silver and Black. I saw all the games I never needed to seeing him start games for the 2022 Falcons. It was like watching fellow Ducks legend Joey Harrington play games for the sad bag of crap that was the 2007 Bobby Petrino Falcons.
Las Vegas may be desperate, but I do not think the Commanders will make Mariota available either.
Las Vegas Raiders must avoid trading for Marcus Mariota like the plague
The biggest reason why Washington is not going to trade Mariota is because Daniels is slight of build and plays quarterback in a manner to where he may get hurt again. Washington needs to show him a highlight reel of Robert Griffin III before and after his torn ACL. They are Heisman Trophy fraternity brothers, but his other fraternity brother Mariota needs to stay in Washington to be his advocate.
Look. If you are the Raiders, you need to see who wants to be here, rather than bring someone in who may not want to. Minshew is not going to quit on this team. He does not have that in him. Even if the Raiders lose the rest of their games and end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, that is the admirable way to go. Organizations tank, while players and coaches do not. Minshew won't quit.
So with a real need for a franchise quarterback, wouldn't Las Vegas want to put itself in the most advantageous spot possible to draft one? This is not a great quarterback class. Right now, the best bet might actually be Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is really coming on and while Oregon's Dillon Gabriel has flaws, the dude knows how to win big games.
Reaching into one's past to solve a current problem is rarely a good idea, especially with the NFL.