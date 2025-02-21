Like many upper-echelon wide receivers before him, A.J. Brown constantly demands greatness from himself and his peers, almost to a fault. The Philadelphia Eagles star and others who have played the position at an exceptional level are wired differently. At times, they can be high-strung. And subsequently, we've seen them get dubbed as "divas."

Brown is the prototypical alpha receiver. From an on-field perspective, he's a consistent All-Pro caliber contributor with the physical tools and skills to dominate at all three levels. Personality-wise, his sometimes temperamental and quirky actions fit the bill.

We all witnessed it live on national television not too long ago. Brown went viral for reading a book on the sidelines -- during a playoff game. And now, the spotlight of winning Super Bowl LIX pulling back the curtain on the 27-year-old has revealed an unconventional albeit appropriate pregame routine.

AJ Brown's pregame routine is the most wide receiver thing you'll ever hear

Speaking on the Kickin' It With Dee podcast, Brown said he watches highlights of legendary NFL wideout Julio Jones to "get in that mode." That's all good and fine, but the three-time Pro Bowler does so by himself ... in a "pitch black" room ... while listening to Adele.

More specifically, Brown has one song by the 16-time Grammy Award-winning artist that unexplainably "takes [him] there," called "Hometown Glory." If that isn't exactly what you expect from a No. 1 wideout preparing for action, then what is? Between the Jones film viewing session in a dark, private setting and a handpicked Adele track, you can't make this stuff up.

As previously implied, Brown and his high-end pass-catching peers are a different breed, on and off the gridiron. It can get them in hot water and be a distraction, but the approach and mentality they share are a large part of their success. However, as a Super Bowl champion, no one can knock the Eagles wideout for peculiar behavior.

Moreover, Eagles fans are content as long as Brown and the Eagles keep bringing titles to the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia faithful will encourage him to continue listening to Adele in a dark confined space and watching footage of Jones.