AL Rookie of the Year: How Roman Anthony stacks up after Red Sox promotion

The Boston Red Sox have finally called up baseball’s top prospect. The organization was getting pushed aggressively by fans and media to call up Anthony and jumpstart a Red Sox franchise that has often felt stagnant and lifeless this season. The team is 32-35 and in fourth place of the American League East, and fans are dire for a bright spot.

No doubt: Anthony’s promotion comes with a huge amount of pressure to have an immediate impact on the field — and save the season from disaster. But it's one thing to provide a boost in the clubhouse and among a fanbase. It's another to crash serious Rookie of the Year talks.

Roman Anthony scouting profile: What he brings to the table

Anthony, 21, has had a meteoric rise since being drafted in the second round by the Red Sox in 2022. He has tremendous power, a good bat and is disciplined at the plate. That power was on display in a recent game for Triple-A Worcester where he hit a grand slam 497 feet, which was the longest home run in affiliated baseball this season.

In 58 games with Worcester, Anthony has hit .288/.423/.491 with a .913 OPS, 10 home runs and 29 RBI.

Defensively, he’s primarily played center field. He missed time early this season with a shoulder injury, which kept him out of the outfield, and surely delayed his callup. But he has good instincts and should play well above-average defense in the outfield. He also has the ability to play left and right fields.

AL Rookie if the Year contenders

Player Team Slash line HRs RBIs Jacob Wilson Athletics .372/.408/.528 8 38 Jac Caglianone Royals .240/.240/.320 0 1 Jasson Dominguez Yankees .236/.333/.397 6 26 Marcelo Mayer Red Sox .222/.282/.361 1 2 Roman Anthony (Triple A stats) Red Sox .288/.423/.491 10 29

The runaway favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year is Jacob Wilson of the A’s. He’s put together a tremendous season, hitting .372/.408/.528 with eight home runs and 38 RBI. He has a 163 OPS+, and as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 draft, the 23-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone player for the A’s.

Other candidates include the Kansas City Royals’ Jac Caglianone, New York Yankees’ Jasson Dominguez, Anthony and perhaps Marcelo Mayer and Cam Smith.

How Anthony compares to the current AL Rookie of the Year contenders

Anthony enters the ROTY race as the No. 1 prospect in baseball. He has undeniable tools and momentum, but he’s already playing catch-up. His stats in 58 games at Triple-A Worcester reflect his plate discipline and raw power.

But while his call-up has energized a Red Sox team and fan base in need of a spark, the reality is that players like Wilson have a two-month head start and a serious edge in counting stats.

Dominguez could be a late-season wild card, and Royals slugger Caglianone, one of the most intriguing two-way prospects in baseball, may force his way into the mix. Anthony has the talent to make it interesting, and if he produces right away while helping Boston climb back into the playoff picture, his case will only grow louder.

What Anthony needs to enter the Rookie of the Year conversation

At this point, we have to call it like it is: It’s very unlikely that Anthony wins AL Rookie of the Year considering 1. How well Wilson has played and 2. That Anthony was called up two months into the season.

It is possible, however, for Anthony to make it happen. If he plays every day, and has the type of impact the Red Sox believe he can, then anything is possible, and I could see Anthony warranting some consideration. Part of the Red Sox’s reluctance to call him up was the teams’ struggles and not wanting him to be viewed as the savior during their rough stretch.

Anthony has the talent to get the Red Sox back on track and make a push for the award. But I ultimately doubt that he wins it because, quite frankly, Wilson has just been that good.