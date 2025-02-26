Alabama March Madness scenarios: What bracketology says about Crimson Tide path to Final Four

After a two-game losing streak that included an Iron Bowl defeat to No. 1-ranked Auburn, Alabama righted the ship of late, reclaiming their status as one of the most dangerous teams in the most loaded conference in the country. With big wins over Kentucky and Mississippi State over the last few days, the Tide are once again among the strongest teams in the NCAA Tournament field.

Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology includes three SEC teams as No. 1 seeds, which sounds about right considering how this year has gone. Alabama is one of those three, and Florida's upset loss to Georgia on Tuesday night only strengthens that case. That said, Lunardi is predicting the Crimson Tide to have a bit of a challenge if they hope to get to the Final Four.

Nate Oats' team shouldn’t struggle in the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, though a plucky eight or nine seed like Illinois or Baylor could give them a battle. That said, if they can get out of the first two rounds, that’s where the trouble could begin for Bama, which looks to get to the Final Four for the second-straight season.

Alabama March Madness: The Crimson Tides path to the Final Four could get tricky in the Sweet 16 and beyond

Where Bama’s return to the Final Four could get tricky is in the Sweet 16. In order to reach the Elite Eight, the Crimson Tide could have to play fourth-seeded St. John’s, per Lunardi's latest projections. And if I’m Nate Oats, that’s the last squad I want to have to face.

St. John’s has been one of the most consistent teams in the country outside of Auburn this year; they have just three losses, and all of them have been decided by one possession. The Red Storm are currently ranked No. 2 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, with length up and down the lineup that hardly anyone in the Big East has had an answer for.

Of course, the Tide boost the nation's No. 3 offense, and this game might truly be a battle of the best defense and the best offense in college basketball. It remains to be seen how that would shake out, but if I’m Bama, not a chance I want to play a Rick Pitino-led defense come March.

If Alabama does make it past St. John’s, then they’d have one of Marquette, Wisconsin or Houston most likely, assuming there are no drastic upsets. While that’s a little more favorable, it’s in Bama’s best interest to perform well in the SEC tournament. If the Crimson Tide can knock off Auburn for the SEC title, it could save them from having a tough path to the Final Four. It could also mean another dark horse team has a chance to take out one of the other top SEC teams, too.