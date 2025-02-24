Albert Pujols best chance to steal Oli Marmol's job with Cardinals has arrived

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols has his sights set on a new venture in baseball – managing. Much like his former Cards teammate Yadier Molina, Pujols' early success as a manager in LIDOM could make him one of the top managerial candidates this next cycle.

Pujols led Leones del Escogido to the LIDOM title, which is an impressive feat for a manager without much experience under his belt. Pujols understands the game better than most, but his biggest adjustment was teaching, rather than expecting every one of his players to be as gifted as he was.

"That's been the biggest challenge," Pujols said, regarding how he's grown into a patient manager. "I've seen some things here you wouldn't believe."

Albert Pujols could earn next opportunity with Dominican Republic WBC team

It's that same patience that could earn him a chance to manage the behemoth Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

“Among the names being mentioned and considered to be chosen to be the manager of the national team for the World Baseball Classic are Albert Pujols, a winning manager with the Leones del Escogido and the Caribbean Series, as well as Tony Peña, Fernando Tatis, Héctor Borg and Gilbert Gómez," Juan Núñez, president of the Dominican Republic Baseball Federation, said.

Managing on a platform such as the WBC would be a big deal for Pujols. Not only would he get the exposure, but the chance to manage his home country – a nation that is frequently among the favorites in this event, mind you – is a dream come true. If Pujols steered the Dominican Republic to a respectable WBC finish in 2026, he'd have to be on the managerial short list for St. Louis or any MLB team with an opening. Pujols is open to taking the job if offered.

"I feel that I can offer so much to players and to teams," Pujols said. "And it's about growing and helping. It's not about me. It's about helping others, and having that passion. I have that love and that passion for the game. This was my job, this was my life. For me, that's why I want to do it. If the opportunity comes, why not?"

Marmol has two years left on his contract, and the Cardinals are retooling. Expect St. Louis to trade away some of its core veterans during the season, which could leave Marmol out to dry with a new executive in charge in Chaim Bloom. If Bloom has an affinity for Pujols, he won't hesitate to make the change.