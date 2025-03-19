Alex Anthopoulos failed bullpen gamble can get Craig Kimbrel to Atlanta sooner than later

The Atlanta Braves had an interesting offseason, to say the least. They filled one of their major roster holes by signing outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year deal, but were mostly inactive in free agency otherwise.

One of the few moves Alex Anthopoulos wound up making that could have conceivably impacted the team's MLB roster saw him select Anderson Pilar in the Rule-5 Draft from the Miami Marlins. Pilar had a 2.86 ERA in parts of eight Minor League seasons but had only eight appearances and 15 innings of work under his belt at the Triple-A level when the Braves selected him.

Pilar's lack of experience at the Triple-A level made Anthopoulos' selection a bit of a head-scratcher. With Pilar being selected in the Rule-5 Draft, he would've had to remain on Atlanta's 26-man roster or on the team's Injured List for the entire 2025 campaign in order for him to remain in the organization. If the Braves did not want to have him on their MLB roster, he'd then be returned to the Marlins.

The right-hander wound up struggling mightily in spring training while he was trying to prove he belonged, allowing nine runs on 10 hits with six walks in just 5.2 innings of work. Spring stats don't mean much for established veterans, but this was Pilar's chance to prove he should make the team. He failed miserably, and the Braves predictably sent him back to Miami on Wednesday, ending any chance he had of making Atlanta's Opening Day roster.

That time of the spring when decisions on Rule 5 picks are made. The Braves are returning reliever Anderson Pilar to the Marlins, per a source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 19, 2025

Pilar had the inside track to an Opening Day roster spot entering spring training due to his Rule-5 status, but his lackluster performance now leaves his bullpen spot vacant. It would not be shocking to see his spot be taken up by a player Anthopoulos just signed, Craig Kimbrel, sooner rather than later.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.

Craig Kimbrel has opportunity to make Braves return sooner than later thanks to Alex Anthopoulos' Anderson Pilar whiff

Kimbrel, of course, is one of the best relievers in Braves history. In his five seasons with Atlanta, the right-hander posted a sparkling 1.43 ERA in 294 appearances and converted a franchise-leading 189 saves. It's unlikely he'll add many saves onto that total with Raisel Iglesias in town, but Kimbrel signing a Minor-League deal with Atlanta on Tuesday opens the door to him adding to his already stacked Braves legacy.

The question with Kimbrel signing his deal with just a little bit over a week to go before Opening Day was how soon would he be able to contribute in Atlanta, if at all? While that answer is obviously unknown, the Braves parting with Pilar creates the possibility that Kimbrel can be up in the Majors sometime early this season, assuming he looks good in Triple-A.

It'll be interesting to see what Kimbrel can do in his age-36 season. The Alabama native struggled mightily last season for the Baltimore Orioles, leading the team to DFA and release him after 57 appearances, but his 4.18 FIP and 4.31 xERA suggest that his 5.33 ERA was a bit unlucky, and he still struck out 73 batters in 52.1 innings of work. He still has electric stuff, so perhaps working in lower-leverage situations for a team he's more than comfortable pitching for could lead to a big year. Pilar no longer being in the mix gives Kimbrel a greater chance to contribute in a big way for Atlanta.

With Atlanta losing A.J. Minter, Jesse Chavez, and Luke Jackson to free agency, and Joe Jimenez to injury, the Braves could use a resurgent Kimbrel now more than ever.