After essentially making just one major move this offseason (outfielder Jurickson Profar), Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is busy trying to improve a depleted bullpen this spring. The gaps that are left to fill in the starting rotation will be occupied by internal options such as AJ Smith-Shawver or Ian Anderson. The relief core, however, needs some help.

Brian Snitker's most reliable reliever over the past few seasons is now an enemy with the New York Mets, as left-handed flame-thrower AJ Minter signed with the NL East rivals for $22 million across two seasons. Given this loss and the exit of the never-aging Jesse Chavez, the Braves have turned to a familiar face for help. While he may no longer be in his prime, Craig Kimbrel's return to Atlanta has Braves fans recalling some historic memories.

Remembering Craig Kimbrel's dominance in his first Atlanta Braves stint

On Tuesday evening, the Braves and relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel came to an agreement on a one-year Minor League contract worth $2 million. Although Kimbrel is starting in the Minors, he could very well move through the ranks quickly to find himself on a big-league roster given the status of Atlanta's bullpen.

Kimbrel is coming off a rough 2024 season where he went 7-5 posting a 5.33 ERA with the Baltimore Orioles. These numbers are far from what Braves fans recall in Kimbrel's first stint with the team. While his role will be much different this time around and expectations won't be as high, it is only natural to remember how dominant Craig Kimbrel was from the year 2010-2014.

Kimbrel first made his MLB debut in May of 2010. He appeared in 21 games that season and maintained his rookie status heading into 2011, when he broke out for good. Kimbrel lead the National League in saves (46), which was good enough for a rookie record, and struck out an astounding 127 batters in 77 innings of work.

The next three seasons were very similiar as he lead the NL in saves from 2012-2014. In 2013, he actually lead all of baseball with an even 50 saves. When you tally up all the saves Kimbrel accumulated with the Braves, you get the franchise's all-time leader, as the righty passed Hall of Famer John Smoltz on June 7th, 2014, when he shut the door on a three-run victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kimbrel also experienced some fun moments with the Braves. When you are as dominant as he was, it was only natural that division rivals despise you even more. Kimbrel's calling card is his unique pre-pitch routine that honestly looks exhausting. Philadelphia Phillies fans did all they could to try and distract Kimbrel from executing a save in a high-leverage bottom of the ninth at Citizens Bank Park back in 2014.

Even when he joins the Braves' big league roster, Kimbrel will likely serve as a setup man at most rather than the closer. Raisel Iglesias was lights out a season ago and is quite frankly the only bright spot of Atlanta's current bullpen. However, it feels like Kimbrel is back where he belongs and his experience could be a vital piece that leads to the success of the Braves' relief core in 2025.