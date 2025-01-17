Alex Anthopoulos’ offseason reaches new low as reliever betrays Braves for division rival
By Austin Owens
After another early postseason exit in 2024, the Atlanta Braves went into this offseason with the expectation to improve over the winter. Braves fans across the country were excited about the future when GM Alex Anthopoulos made the claim that the luxury tax would not keep him from making moves. But for the time being, it sounds like he may have stretched the truth.
In addition to losing two reliable starting pitchers in Max Fried and Charlie Morton, the Braves have made no moves to compensate for these vacancies, nor have they addressed the much-needed upgrade in left field. And on Friday, this horrible offseason for Anthopoulos became even worse.
A.J. Minter betrays Braves by signing with division rival Mets
On Friday afternoon, MLB Network insider Joel Sherman reported that the New York Mets and left-handed relief pitcher A.J. Minter were in agreement on a two-year contract worth $22 million.
Minter has spent the last eight seasons in the Braves bullpen, where he has a career 3.28 ERA with 422 strikeouts in 348.2 innings of work. Over the last several seasons, Minter has been the most reliable option for Brian Snitker when he needed someone to step up in a high-leverage situation. Minter’s absence in the Braves bullpen will certainly be felt in 2025.
This signing is a testament to how uncharacteristically bad this offseason has been for beloved GM Alex Anthopoulos. With Fried and Morton’s salary taken off of payroll, Atlanta had more than enough room to keep Minter, especially if he was content with a two-year contract (and obviously he was).
Minter now joins a Mets team that has had an impressive offseason, to say the least. After signing Juan Soto to a massive deal, retaining starter Sean Manaea and snatching All-Star closer Clay Holmes, the Mets have put themselves in a position to rule the NL East.
Adding Minter shows that the Mets are looking to improve every aspect of their roster. Do not be surprised if more moves like this one aer made by New York over the next couple weeks, especially knowing that Pete Alonso will likely not return to Queens next season.