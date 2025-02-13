Alex Bregman’s contract proves how out of touch with reality Craig Breslow is
By Austin Owens
The Boston Red Sox missed the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2024. Being absent from the postseason is unacceptable for Boston’s fanbase. Craig Breslow and the Red Sox front office has made some aggressive moves this offseason in an attempt to get back to their winning ways.
After adding Garett Crochet and Walker Buehler to their starting rotation, the Red Sox upgraded their lineup on Wednesday night by signing infielder Alex Bregman to a shocking three-year deal worth $120 million. While Bregman will make the Red Sox better, it won’t provide fans with the results they want.
Alex Bregman won’t make as big of an impact as people think
Having both Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman in the middle of the order will be a luxury for manager Alex Cora this upcoming season, but it still may not be enough. The Red Sox are stuck in arguably the best division in baseball with the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees who were neck and neck throughout the 2024 season, battling for the top spot in the AL East.
Both the Orioles and Yankees made significant moves this offseason to get better, and even the Toronto Blue Jays have inserted themselves into the conversation with their recent additions like Anthony Santandar. When you look at the level of talent that the AL possesses, the Red Sox are still at best ranked No. 3 in the division.
There is no doubt that Bregman has had a successful career thus far. However, he has only spent time in Houston. For some individuals, a change of scenery is a breath of fresh air. For others, it is a nightmare. With the uncertainty of how Bregman will perform with the pressures of Boston, his salary may be a little irrational.
Paying $40 million a year for a player that is most likely not even going to improve your team’s divisional standing proves how out of touch with reality Craig Breslow is – let alone offering that player $10 million more per season than the competition. Even if Bregman were to opt out after his first year with Boston, signing another free agent would be expensive thanks to Breslow setting the precedent for the future market with this deal.