Red Sox win even bigger with Alex Bregman by not taking Rafael Devers risk
After news broke that Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million deal, we also learned that Bregman will likely be playing second base. Naturally, many questions arise, as it's been previously speculated about the Red Sox moving Rafael Devers to first base if Bregman came aboard, also what that could mean for youngster Tristan Casas, not to mention the top prospects in Boston's organization.
To button up the bit on Casas, it's unlikely he will need to be moved soon, and Devers can remain at the hot corner. He will either figure it out after a mediocre-at-best display defensively in 2024, or the team will have time to revisit a move to first base if, for some reason, Casas doesn't meet expectations. That leads us to discuss top prospects, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.
Regarding MLB's No. 7 prospect, Campbell isn't precisely blocked by Bregman if/when he slides over to second base. Listed as a 2B/SS/OF, Campbell's versatility allows the team to move him to other positions where they haven't struck gold, such as Trevor Story at shortstop, who, after missing five months last season, came back to hit just .255 and slug south of .400.
Story has not appeared in over 100 games in the past three seasons and, therefore, may need to wind up at DH to stay healthy. However, that certainly doesn't help Boston's chances that he will opt out after 2025. Another complication of a potential Story move to DH is what to do with Masataka Yoshida, who has slashed .285/.343/.433 in the first two seasons of his five-year deal. If anything blocks Campbell or Mayer, it's Story's contract more than the signing of Bregman.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
What does the future hold for Red Sox top prospects after Alex Bregman signing?
Marcelo Mayer is also an elite shortstop prospect but has yet to swing the bat for Triple-A Worcester. It's a good problem to have if you're major league assets start declining,
Circling back to Campbell, who slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 homers, 77 RBIs, and 24 stolen bags on the year between three levels, may force the Red Sox's hand with a strong showing in Spring. Signing Bregman, however, at least gives the Red Sox ample time to figure out their next best step forward.
On the other hand, Campbell received just 70 at-bats at AAA in 2024, so with Bregman now in the mix, he may be destined to fine-tune his mechanics for a bit longer. The Red Sox now have an infield of Devers, Story, Bregman, and Casas. At only 22 years old, the last thing Craig Breslow needs to do is force the issue with Campbell, as they will want him to have everyday playing time once he comes up.
CEO Sam Kennedy made good on his comments that the team doesn't care to go over the luxury tax in 2025, as witnessed by the Bregman signing which now has them sitting around an estimated $249 million in tax dollars, according to Roster Resource. After trading for Garrett Crochet, signing Walker Buehler, and now Bregman, they are loaded for the 2025 season.