Updated Red Sox lineup after Alex Bregman picks Boston
The Boston Red Sox made what might be the final big splash in MLB free agency by signing Alex Bregman.
The former Astros third baseman agreed to a three-year deal worth $120 million on Wednesday night. He didn't get the long-term deal he coveted but the Red Sox are making up for it with a higher-than-expected AAV.
The next question is where Bregman will fit into the improved Red Sox lineup.
Order
Players
1
LF Jarren Duran
2
2B Alex Bregman
3
3B Rafael Devers
4
1B Triston Casas
5
SS Trevor Story
6
DH Masataka Yoshida
7
RF Wilyer Abreu
8
C Connor Wong
9
CF Ceddanne Rafaela
Bregman spent most of his time in Houston last season batting second, so it makes sense for him to slot right there for the Red Sox. However, Alex Cora could also throw him in the three-hole if he wants to deploy Devers earlier in the lineup.
The rest of the order is fairly straightforward with Jarren Duran in the lead off spot and Casas handling clean up.
The bigger uncertainty has to do with where Bregman will play. He's a third baseman by trade but Devers currently plays that spot for Boston. Second base is his most likely position, in the short term at least.
Bregman has appeared in just five games covering second base in his career. It would be a new challenge for him.
Then again, Cora could go a different route, shifting Devers instead to let Bregman play in his most familiar position. Why pay a guy $40 million a year only to ask him to change positions? Granted, Devers has even fewer appearances not at third in his career.
The important thing is the Red Sox finally have some depth and flexibility in the infield, assuming Cora and company are ready to ride with Bregman, Devers, Trison Casas and Trevor Story there. Devers has dealt with some worrisome injuries in recent years. Being able to rest him while sliding Bregman to third to cover him would be ideal.
If Bregman doesn't fit at second, they can always experiment to find the right combination of infielders.
Red Sox fans have been waiting for their team to show some ambition. Out-bidding other suitors for Bregman is a welcome development. The two-time All-Star is coming off a down year by his standards. With a career 132 OPS+, his mark of 118 in 2024 was the fourth-lowest of his career. He slashed .260/.315/.453.