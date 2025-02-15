Alex Bregman pens a farewell to Houston that Astros fans may not want to hear
By Scott Rogust
One of the last remaining major dominoes has finally fallen. On Wednesday, third baseman Alex Bregman agreed to terms with the Boston Red Sox on a three-year, $120 million contract. The deal includes opt-outs after each of the first two seasons, allowing him to test free agency if he so chooses.
With that, Bregman's tenure with the Houston Astros reached its end after nine seasons. For the fanbase, it is a tough pill to swallow, considering Bregman turned down a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros. Instead, he continued to test free agency further, looking to secure a long-term deal. Yet, he settled on a three-year contract with two opt outs and a high annual average salary of $40 million.
On Friday, Bregman posted a farewell letter to the city of Houston and Astros fans, thanking them for the memories during his nine years with the team.
"From the moment I put on an Astros uniform, I felt the love, the passion, and the energy of this city," writes Bregman. "Together, we became champions — on and off the field. Eight playoff appearances, seven ALCS appearances, four World Series appearances, and two World Series titles. We've fought hard each season, lifting each other up in the toughest moments and celebrating our triumphs as one."
Astros fans didn't want to read Alex Bregman's farewell
While Bregman took time to thank the Astros faithful for supporting him over the years, some on social media didn't want to hear it
While there were some fans who didn't want to "read all of that," there were also plenty of Astros fans expressing their sorrow that he will be playing for another team and wishing him luck.
As mentioned earlier, the Astros offered a six-year deal worth $156 million, which Bregman turned down to continue to find a contract he thought he was worth. The door was open to a potential return in Houston, with talk of the Astros moving Jose Altuve to left field and Isaac Paredes to second base to ensure Bregman remained at third base. But as the days passed by, Astros general manager Dana Brown began referring to Bregman in the past tense and essentially said that a return wasn't likely.
Ultimately, Bregman turned down a six-year, $171.5 million deal from the Detroit Tigers and a four-year, $120 million from the Chicago Cubs to sign the Red Sox. Boston, looking to solidify their batting order, gave $40 million per year, which was more annually than what the Tigers, Cubs, and Astros were offering.
Now, the Astros will have to see Bregman wearing the uniform of the Red Sox, whom they've had battles with in the postseason during the dynasty years in Houston. It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction Bregman gets when he returns to Houston on Aug. 11-13