Alex Bregman completely disrespected Tigers turning down Detroit’s final offer
By Mark Powell
The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract on Wednesday night. The deal includes a signing bonus and contract deferrals, thus making it more affordable for Boston owner John Henry in the seasons to come. Red Sox fans had been asking Henry and Fenway Sports Group to invest via free agency for quite some time. They have finally delivered.
Bregman will slide over to second base, thus allowing Rafael Devers and Tristan Casas to stay in their respective corners. Boston's lineup, which was already impressive, should be capable enough to compete in a crowded AL East. The American League is up for grabs, especially with Juan Soto in the NL, and the Dodgers spending more than any other contender this winter. Boston put themselves in prime position to at least be in the conversation in the AL.
One of the teams Bregman spurned is the Detroit Tigers, led by his former manager in Houston, AJ Hinch. The Tigers have financial limitations placed on them by ownership, much like Boston. Yet, Detroit was reportedly willing to give Bregman what he wanted to some extent, and that is a long-term deal. Per Bob Nightengale, Scott Harris offered Bregman a six-year, $171.5 million contract.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB offseason.
Tigers increased their final offer for Alex Bregman, but it wasn't enough
Essentially the Tigers offered Bregman some stability, which he claimed to want. Heck, if Detroit were willing to add in a seventh year, Bregman probably would've signed. However, when the Red Sox came to Scott Boras with a $40 million AAV (some of it deferred) for Bregman to play in a bigger market at Fenway Park, that was tough to turn down. The Tigers offer was under $30 million per season.
Predictable, Hinch was nothing but class when asked about Bregman's choice.
“I’ve been in this game a long time. I value all these relationships … It’s competitive. It’s a sport that is ever-changing when you see a lot of different people moving teams … I think you got to take it for what it is and move into the next phase," Hinch said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.
Detroit will likely look in-house for their permanent third baseman. Jace Jung projects as the Opening Day third baseman as of this writing, with Matt Vierling taking at-bats against left-handed pitching. It's not a bad plan, but the Tigers lineup still lacks some punch outside of Riley Greene. Bregman would have been just that.