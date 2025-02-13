Scott Boras earns a massive payday himself thanks to Red Sox-Alex Bregman signing
By Mark Powell
Scott Boras is the most well-known agent in American professional sports these days, in part because he makes himself the center of the spectacle, thus taking attention off his client. Whether it's leaking information to the media in hopes of mounting pressure on an organization, or creating playful references to some of his clients at what can only be described as an MLB Winter Meetings slam poetry performance, Boras's eccentric personality makes him either beloved or hated, depending which team you root for or your relationship with the sport itself.
Boras has again had an up-and-down winter. It started with a bang – Juan Soto signed the richest contract in baseball history, inking a $765 million deal with the Mets. His most recent high-profile client, Pete Alonso, wasn't as lucky, taking a below-market value to re-sign with New York.
However, Boras ended his winter right with Alex Bregman, who trusted him throughout the process. By waiting until close to spring training, Boras often takes a risk based on two outcomes – either one team will become so desperate they overpay, or the market will grow stale and the client will take a short-term contract with the expectation they'll test the market again next winter. For Bregman, the answer was a little bit of both.
How much money to Scott Boras make off Alex Bregman's contract?
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million with the Red Sox on Wednesday night. That is a $40 million AAV, which was close to $10 million more than what any other team was offering, per reports. Boston got desperate, thanks in part to the prodding of their manager Alex Cora. Yet, Bregman's deal is also of the short-term variety. He was reportedly seeking at least a six-year agreement, but Boston's contract cuts that length in half. The extra money more than makes up for it, with some of that capital coming via deferrals, thus simulating a longer-term deal for Bregman and his representation.
As for Boras, he will also receive a payday for his services with Bregman. Per a Forbes article in 2022, Boras charges his clients up to 5 percent of their total contract sum. For Bregman, that number would be $6 million. Boras also made an estimated $38,250,000 off Soto's deal earlier this winter.
It should be noted that all of that money won't go straight to Boras's pockets, but rather his company and employees. Boras Corporation is one of the largest agencies in sports for a reason. Still, it's safe to say Boras and Bregman got their money's worth after all.