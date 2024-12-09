How much money did Scott Boras make thanks to the Juan Soto contract?
By Mark Powell
Superagent Scott Boras didn't have a fun winter just last offseason. Three of his top clients – Jordan Montgomery, Eduardo Rodriguez and Blake Snell – signed late in the spring, and took short-term deals as a result. Boras lost leverage, something he typically uses to his advantage.
The 2024-25 offseason has served as a redemption arc of sorts for baseball's most famous agent. Snell, who stuck with Boras despite his lacking contract, signed a long-term deal a week before Soto with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was long rumored that Soto wanted to sign before the winter meetings. By inking a deal with the Mets on Sunday night, Boras achieved just that. Soto's contract is worth $765 million over 15 years. The New York Yankees came close, offering him a lower AAV over 16 seasons, but at that point the two teams were splitting hairs. Soto wanted to be a Met, so he took their money.
How much money will Scott Boras make on Juan Soto's contract?
We don't know the exact amount of money Boras will make on Soto's contract, but given the amount of ground work he puts in for all of his clients – especially someone like Soto – we'd imagine that would be quite a lot. Per a Forbes article in 2022, Boras charges his clients upwards of 5 percent of their contract. That may not sound like much until you do the math.
If we're going by the simple base deal of $765 million, that means over the course of Soto's contract, Boras could also earn upwards of $38,250,000. Now, how that is paid out, and who all receives that lump sum is unknown. Boras does not work alone, he has an agency called The Boras Corporation, so much of that money may go back into the company rather than straight into his pocket.
The point remains, though, that Boras is well-compensated for his theatrics, even if he misses on occasion. Soto may be the most notorious of his clients to sign this winter, but Boras is far from done as the winter meetings get underway this week.