Yankees fans are full of cope after Mets win Juan Soto sweepstakes: Best memes and tweets
By Scott Rogust
The Juan Soto saga has finally reached its end. Ever since the conclusion of the World Series, there were five known teams in on Soto and were willing to pay a pretty penny to get him. The New York Yankees, who traded five players to the San Diego Padres for one season of Soto, were among those teams, and the talk heading into the Winter Meetings were positive. They were willing to go above and beyond to try and keep him.
The problem is, Hal Steinbrenner ran into New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman was first to report on Sunday evening that Soto was signing with the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million contract. This is now the largest contract not only in MLB, but in all of professional sports.
It was a tough pill for Yankees fans to swallow, seeing the Mets go above and beyond to sign Soto and outbid them. Some fans were upset, while others were happy Steinbrenner didn't commit that much money to him.
The Yankees tried their best to ensure Soto remained in the Bronx for the foreseeable future. But. ultimately, their offer wasn't enough.
According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees' offer was for $760 million total, over 16 years, giving Soto an annual salary of $47.5 million. That was a significant drop-off from the Mets' offer, in which he'll earn $51 million a year. Plus, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reports, there are escalators in the deal that could bring the total worth of the contract up to $800 million.
For Yankees fans, they can't deny the impact he had on the team in his lone season. His presence helped bring the Yankees their first American League pennant, and they were three wins away from clinching the World Series. Plus, Soto finished third in AL MVP voting behind teammate Aaron Judge.
In the regular season, Soto recorded a .288 batting average, a .419 on-base percentage, a .569 slugging percentage, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 128 runs, 166 hits, 119 strikeouts, and 129 walks in 576 at-bats (157 games). In 14 postseason games, Soto slashed .327/.469/.633 while recording four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs, and 16 hits.
Soto is staying in New York, but instead of Yankees pinstripes, he will wear the blue and orange uniform of the Mets.