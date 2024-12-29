Alex Bregman rumors: Red Sox mixed updates, Tigers big holdup, Mets optimism
Now that we've seen the best starting pitchers available in MLB free agency this offseason come off the board following the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the biggest bats remaining are going to be the focus. Alex Bregman is chief among those options. The two-time World Series champion with the Astros is heading somewhere other than Houston but, at this point, it's anyone's guess as to where.
But here's the latest buzz and rumors around Alex Bregman as his free agency now comes into the forefront.
Mets get subtle reasons for optimism with Bregman pursuit
Over the past week, the notion of Bregman going to the New York Mets has seemingly started to gain steam. The biggest nod in their direction came courtesy of Jon Heyman who, during one of his insider live streams with Bleacher Report, noted that he couldn't "count out the Mets" when it came to signing the longtime Astros third baseman this offseason.
Since that time, there hasn't been a ton else to concretely connect the Mets to the free agent. However, there are developing signs from elsewhere that, if you look closely enough, might just indicate that there is still reason for optimism in this pursuit in Queens.
For one, Tim Healey of Newsday reported that the Mets offered free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez a two-year contract before he inked his return to the Dodgers. Why that's important, however, is it shows David Stearns and Steve Cohen's willingness to spend in that ballpark in terms of AAV as they aim to protect Juan Soto in the lineup. Bregman could cost something at least comparably similar to the $22 million in AAV that Hernandez signed for — though likely a touch more — but it could be a good sign that the Mets are willing to get in the ballpark of what the free agent wants.
Beyond that, as FanSided's Chris Kline noted, the Tigers signing Gleyber Torres could give the Mets the upper hand. While Detroit isn't ruled out from signing Bregman solely because of that, it does make it exponentially less likely than it was before the former Yankees signed to come to the Motor City. And the more potential suitors that drop out, the better the Mets' chances get.
Tigers-Bregman deal being held up by one big factor
Speaking of those Detroit Tigers, they aren't out of the Bregman sweepstakes just because of the Torres deal. Detroit has long been connected to the third baseman, not necessarily because of need, but because of their infield flexibility and Bregman's connection to now-Tigers manager A.J. Hinch from their time together in Houston. But many believed that signing Torres and moving Colt Keith to first base might put an end to that.
Not so fast, though. Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reported on Saturday that the Tigers' addition of Torres won't preclude them from continuing to pursue Bregman in free agency. Petzold also added the important note that Detroit and the free agent (along with his agent, Scott Boras) have remained in contact and have made some progress on a deal.
There is, however, a pretty substantial holdup that Petzold also reported. Boras and Bregman are eyeing a deal in the $200 million ballpark of total value this offseason, which Detroit has not yet been willing to meet. Petzold and his sources cite, despite the two sides looking for "middle ground", the fact that the Tigers are staying extremely disciplined in their approach and don't want to over-extend themselves.
Having said that, someone is going to have to blink — even if it's not the Tigers — sooner than later. We're approaching the turn of the calendar and, after last offseason, Boras surely doesn't want to repeat some of the mistakes he made with this offseason's crop of free agents, Bregman at the forefront of that now.
Red Sox getting mixed signals on obvious Alex Bregman fit
For much of the offseason, it's been the Boston Red Sox that we've seen most often mentioned alongside the Tigers as ideal fits for Bregman. Craig Breslow hasn't been shy about the organization's need for a right-handed veteran bat in the lineup, especially after losing Tyler O'Neill this offseason, and manager Alex Cora's connections with Bregman have led to him being among the most likely options for Boston.
While it does appear that the front office remains split with Cora and Sam Kennedy all-in on Bregman but Breslow being a bit torn on the fit, we are getting some mixed signals that are toying with Red Sox fans' emotions a bit.
For one, Jared Carrabis of Underdog Fantasy and the Section 10 Podcast made note on the latest episode of the podcast that there are "gaps in belief" of what's going on with the Red Sox and Bregman depending on who you ask. But he also coyly implied that there might not even be an offer on the table from Breslow and Boston to Boras and his client.
On the flip side of that potentially negative note, though, fans have also taken note of the fact that Bregman and the newest member of the Red Sox, Walker Buehler, co-own a horse together (a horse that just won its first race). Could that connection help out Boston? Absolutely — but that's also far from a guarantee!
So while Bregman and the Red Sox has long made sense, there might be quite a bit of work to get there, even if Boston has some advantages in any negotiations.