Alex Bregman and Scott Boras are practically begging Red Sox to sign him
Alex Bregman remains one of the biggest names still unsigned in free agency, despite a constant barrage of rumors about him. As of now and following a recent report from his agent, Scott Boras, and USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, though, we know that he wants a long-term deal and that the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays remain the three likeliest teams involved. This, of course, goes in the face of recent rumors that Bregman could take a short-term deal with a team like the Cubs.
However, when you start to pull the thread of everything that's currently being said about Bregman, whether from Boras or in the general rumor mill, it'd be hard not to be optimistic about the Red Sox chances. Because the tea leaves are telling us that's where Bregman wants to be.
There have been reports in recent weeks that the Red Sox, per Jared Carrabis of Underdog and Section 10, that Boston doesn't have an offer on the table for Bregman — or at least didn't at that time. It's also been assumed that the Tigers and Blue Jays, meanwhile, do have offers out but that they're not up to what Boras and Bregman are seeking. Now we get loose rumblings of a short-term deal, talk of the third baseman waiting longer to get the right deal and so on.
Doesn't this all seem like a big nudge to the Red Sox to get a contract in front of the star infielder?
Alex Bregman, Scott Boras seem like they're begging Red Sox to sign star free agent
Sometimes, taking the simplest route to connect the dots is the right route as well. When you think about the situations at hand, it's hard to blame Bregman and Boras for trying to push the Red Sox to move. Comerica Park does not suit a dead-pull right-handed hitter like Bregman as he ages and the Blue Jays are on the precipice of a roster disaster if they lose both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette next offseason in free agency.
Then there's the Red Sox. Bregman has dominated at Fenway Park with a career 1.240 OPS in 21 games played there while he was with the Astros. The Green Monster and his pull hitting would not be dissimilar from the advantage created for him by the Crawford Boxes in Houston and would certainly help him only further his longevity and legacy if he chose to go to Boston. Not to mention, the young core in Boston is as enticing as any landing spot in baseball.
What remains to be seen is how willing Craig Breslow and the Red Sox are to budge. Reports from much earlier in the offseason suggested that Breslow was less so on board with Bregman than manager Alex Cora or team president Sam Kennedy. That could be about price, which could come down the longer negotiations go, but it's worth noting given the implications of not having an offer out just yet.
Still, the writing on the wall appears to read that Bregman is there for the Red Sox and more than willing to come to Boston if they want him. For the player, it makes sense. For a team in dire need of leadership, championship experience, and a right-handed bat, it also stands to reason. We'll just have to see which side blinks first. But I can guarantee that Red Sox fans are hoping it's Breslow that does so.