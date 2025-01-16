Scott Boras doomed latest Alex Bregman rumors with cold comment on contract talks
By Mark Powell
While we all wait for 23-year-old Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to pick his MLB team in the international signing period, Scott Boras is working behind the scenes to find a new home for his top remaining clients, which include Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. For the most part, the latter has been heavily connected to a return to the Mets. Bregman's list of suitors is a bit of a mystery, and reportedly includes the Tigers, Blue Jays and Red Sox, among others.
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs entered the chat under the guise that Bregman could be open to a short-term deal similar to that of Cody Bellinger's. For those who need a reminder, Bellinger signed a three-year contract with player opt-outs after the first two seasons in Chicago. The contract was a win-win for both sides, and allowed Bellinger to test free agency again if he chose.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Scott Boras puts any Alex Bregman-Cubs rumors to bed
Bregman is in a similar situation, though he would have to face the embarrassment of turning down a six-year, $156 million deal from the Astros only to sign a lesser contract in free agency. Most of that bad rep would fall on Boras, who has to this point followed up an offseason dud in 2024 with an excellent one in 2025.
“Bregman’s a championship player, teams know it,’’ Boras said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “It’s really a matter of his decision-making and theirs, about how you can close up that gap. There’s substantial interest (in long-term) deals.’’
If Bregman is seeking a deal longer than two-to-three years, the Cubs and Jed Hoyer are likely out. That leaves the initial three of the Red Sox, Blue Jays and Tigers as the main suitors. Still, Boras claims more organizations are willing to spend.
“You’re seeing so many teams that are actually not spending,’’ Boras said. “They’re making more, but they’re not spending. They’re spending far less than they did two, three years ago. There’s a quadrant as many as 10 to 12 teams that are in that position."
The issue with signing Bregman is that it would cost more than just money. Any suitor must hand over a draft pick thanks to the qualifying offer that was extended to Bregman before he opted for free agency.
To this point, Boras has hurt Bregman enough. He knows better than most that every free agent is different. His advice to Corbin Burnes – which was to wait for the right offer – paid off. Blake Snell, meanwhile, signed right away as to avoid the same scenario Bregman risks playing into this winter.
Bregman absolutely deserves to make his worth, but he's also on the wrong side of 30 and coming off a down year. There are consequences for that, and contenders don't want to reach on a long-term deal for a declining player.