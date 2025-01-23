Alex Bregman, Scott Boras are letting Red Sox lose a pointless game of chicken
Two things appear to be true beyond a shadow of a doubt this offseason as it pertains to Alex Bregman. The first we've seen time and again is that Scott Boras has no problem waiting deep into the winter in order to get his client the deal he wants. Secondarily, though, the Boston Red Sox remain the most obvious landing spot for Bregman but want to try and play a game of chicken with the All-Star infielder.
The writing has been on the wall for some time this offseason that there is some sort of divide in the Red Sox organization about the desire to sign Bregman, who would move to second base in Boston. Because of that, it's then appeared that Craig Breslow is trying to wait out the Bregman market as he remains unsigned, though it remains unclear if he's waiting out a lower AAV, fewer years, or both.
Playing this waiting game, however, might be about to backfire on the Red Sox because Bregman and Boras both appear content to let them lose if they can get the deal they want elsewhere.
Alex Bregman and Scott Boras are happy to let Red Sox lose game of chicken
On the latest episode of the Section 10 Podcast, noted Red Sox "insider" or at least connected person in the media did not paint an optimistic picture for Boston in the Bregman sweepstakes. Not only did he say that he felt the team's chances were currently at about 1% right now to sign him but also noted in a Twitter reply earlier in the day that there are more offers out there than might be reported, meaning the market is hotter than the public might realize.
It's important to note that Carrabis did mention that things can change and could do so quickly, as is always the case in MLB free agency. At the same time, however, what he alluded to needing to change is really the problem with the Red Sox current pursuit.
Carrabis said that Boston's front office and their offers have been akin to being "too cute" or trying to maneuever in a way that ultimately doesn't give Bregman what he wants. That's not what any fan wants to hear, especially when it comes to a player who so rightly feels like the missing piece for this lineup.
That brings us back to Boras and Bregman, though. The agent, in particular, is not the right guy to try and get cute with. If there is indeed a better market for the third baseman than we think, then the game of chicken should be blown past and, if the Red Sox truly believe that Bregman can help this baseball team, then they should pony up at least a comparable offer to what he's looking for, not something too cute and overly team-friendly.
I still don't believe that the offseason is Bregman-or-bust for Boston. This team is notably better than it was a year ago with the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman and so on. Furthermore, if they don't sign Bregman, there could still be avenues to add a much-needed right-handed bat.
But with how obvious the fit is, the Red Sox simply can't lose out on Bregman if they want him because they're trying to outsmart themselves. Boras won't bite on that and that's why he hasn't yet. It's the perfect matchon the board right now and Breslow would and should be left kicking himself if he loses a game of chicken that it's seeming like there's no way of winning at this point in the proceedings.