Cryptic Alex Cora tweet has Red Sox fans ready to buy Alex Bregman jerseys
The Boston Red Sox are going to look much better next season with Garrett Crochet, Lucas Giolito, and Walker Buehler in the rotation. Craig Breslow and the front office have been atypically aggressive in pursuit of upgrades, too, with Boston making runs at Juan Soto, Max Fried, and other top free agents.
It has been a struggle to push a big-ticket free agent signing across the finish line, but Boston has also been purposefully patient — especially when it comes to third baseman Alex Bregman, whose market appears stagnant. Bregman is looking for a seven-year deal and significant compensation. As of now, teams aren't taking the bait.
There are several teams in the mix for Bregman, with the Blue Jays, Tigers, Cubs, and Mets most popular in the rumor mill. And the Red Sox, of course. Boston's patience ought to pay off, though, as the signs sure do favor the Red Sox here. There's enough smoke around the league to reasonably peg Boston as the outright favorites to land the two-time World Series champ.
It helps when your manager has waxed poetic about Bregman's potential fit as a "Gold Glove second baseman" across from Rafael Devers in the infield.
Now, Alex Cora has Red Sox fans in a tizzy with a cryptic post on X.
Alex Cora has Red Sox fans anticipating Alex Bregman's arrival in Boston
There is, of course, very little precedent for managers announcing major free agent signings via cryptic, willfully oblique tweets. That said, there's a first time for everything, and Red Sox fans are especially anxious to get Bregman in the building. This fanbase is too used to a front office that toils in mediocrity and avoids higher tax brackets. For Boston to have a real shot at the offseason's best remaining position player... that's an unfamiliar sensation. It's been too long.
Bregman is a perfect fit for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers appears cemented at third base for now, but Bregman can absolutely thrive at second base. Should the Devers experiment continue to falter at the hot corner, Boston can always move Bregman back to third. There is useful flexibility with Bregman, whose defense tends to back up his impressive plate discipline.
He's not coming off his best season, but Bregman still posted a .768 OPS and 26 home runs across 581 at-bats in 2024. He finished with a commendable 4.1 WAR, offering stability on the field and in the batter's box for a struggling Houston Astros team. Bregman was used to dominant lineups and ALCS appearances. Last season proved that he can produce under less ideal circumstances as Houston battled through injuries and the fallout of Dusty Baker's departure.
The Red Sox are overflowing with explosive left-handed bats. Bregman would balance out the middle of the lineup with a dynamic right-handed swing. It has been awhile since Bregman was a top-rate slugger, but he barely strikes out and he displays great timing. Few MLB hitters are more reliable in the bat-to-ball department.
If Cora is signaling what Red Sox fans hope he's signaling, Boston is in for a fun season.