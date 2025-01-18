Alex Bregman standoff could play right into Red Sox hands
As the MLB free agent pool dries up, Alex Bregman is still holding out hope for a seven-year contract, per Mark Feinsand. The former Houston Astros third baseman has interest from several teams, but none appear willing to meet his current terms.
Pete Alonso, for example, has discussed short-term frameworks with opt-outs. Bregman wants the financial security of a long-term deal. That in understandable, of course, but it's hard to imagine Bregman winning this particular battle. If there isn't interest in a seven-year contract right now, it will not miraculously crop up before spring training.
Feinsand's report mentions four teams in the mix for Bregman — the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.
It's impossible to know the true frontrunner, but the Red Sox feel like the sneaky favorites. We know Alex Cora is a huge fan. Boston's manager has sung Bregman's praises all offseason, openly broadcasting his vision of Bregman as an elite second baseman with Rafael Devers at third.
With so little movement on the Bregman front and other options drying up, the circumstances are ripe for Boston to come away with the two-time World Series champ.
We know the Red Sox need a dependable right-handed bat to compliment their batallion of left-handed sluggers. Cora and Bregman have a relationship dating back to their shared years in Houston. Perhaps Boston is playing this whole situation perfectly.
Signs point to Red Sox as the most realistic Alex Bregman landing spot
Boston appears to be exercising the most patience of the current Bregman suitors.
We know the Mets are in active negotiations with Pete Alonso. If those talks break down, New York could turn to Bregman and move Mark Vientos to first base. That said, Bregman's steadfast desire for a seven-year deal seems like a potential turn-off when the Mets won't even budge for Alonso, who has played six excellent seasons in Queens.
The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are known to be gaining traction with Anthony Santander. Toronto needs a lot of help, but with Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes off the table, it feels like Ross Atkins will stick to one high-profile addition (if he can get it). Santander mashed 44 home runs last season and has extensive familiarity with the AL East. He's a fine pivot, but don't count on the Blue Jays to chase after Bregman if Santander is pegged for the cleanup spot behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
But what about the Cubs? A reunion with Kyle Tucker?
Y'all, Jed Hoyer runs the Cubs and Chicago's chairman, Tom Ricketts, is already talking about how hard it is to "break even" financially; so, a big, splashy contract for Bregman — with Tucker's future already in doubt — sounds like an impossibility. I'll believe it when I see it, which will be never.
Feinsand's report does mention the Detroit Tigers, who need a cornerstone bat. A.J. Hinch won a World Series with Bregman in Houston. There's a connection there. That said, the Tigers' history of free agent splurging is scarce, to say the least. It's hard to imagine the Tigers outspending the Red Sox when push comes to shove.
Boston has been at the front of the line for big-ticket free agents all winter, from Juan Soto to Max Fried, even if none panned out. Maybe the Bregman dream will actually come to fruition once the rest of his market dissipates and Boston is the last team standing.