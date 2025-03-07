Alex Bregman's electric spring, Rafael Devers update is all Red Sox need to see

Hanging over spring training after an exciting offseason for the Boston Red Sox has been the early drama regarding third base and, specifically, Alex Bregman and Rafael Devers. It's not a problem that's been familiar for Alex Cora in recent years, having too many good players and not enough spots, but the way Boston ultimately handled the Bregman pursuit this offseason led to Devers feeling a bit blindsided and, thus, his steadfast remarks that he wouldn't move to DH.

What hasn't officially been reached, however, is a resolution. One thing that has become clear is that top prospect Kristian Campbell might not be ready to be the big-league second baseman for the Red Sox. At the same time, David Hamilton has emerged in spring training as a player who is going to be hard to leave off the roster and out of the lineup, especially after an impressive rookie season in 2024. So the potential for Bregman to not play second remains.

More importantly, though, Cora and the Red Sox might not have as hard of a decision to make with Devers and Bregman than previously though. Not only has the newcomer, Bregman, been completely mashing and looking like the right-handed bat Boston long hoped for, but Devers still hasn't been on the field this spring.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Alex Bregman's red-hot spring and Rafael Devers health should make Red Sox decision easy

In regards to Devers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported on Friday that, despite initially targeting a spring training debut date for this past week, that has essentially been pushed back a week. Cora said that Tuesday, March 11 or Wednesday, March 12 are now when the Red Sox are looking for Devers to take the field for the first time this spring as he continues his recovery from shoulder injuries that plagued him throughout the 2024 season.

Devers hasn't gotten in a game yet. Cora now says either Tuesday or Wednesday are the target dates for him — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) March 7, 2025

As for Bregman, he showed what his first spring with Boston has been throughout on Friday's blowout win over the Marlins, going 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk to his credit before being pulled. He's now hitting a blistering .471 in spring training thus far with a ridiculous 1.542 OPS. Sure, it's the spring, but the way he's been pulling the ball rightly has fans dreaming of Bregman peppering the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

With how dominant Bregman has been and with what we know he's capable of defensively combined with Devers' health, this decision is becoming quickly easy for the Red Sox. While it would raise some questions about the immediate spot for Masataka Yoshida — though Wilyer Abreu's health could open an outfield spot for him — the best thing for Boston is Bregman at third and Devers at DH.

This isn't just about Devers' defense, though. It's more about protecting his health. The shoulder injuries still holding him back are a concern for the Red Sox, without question, but you have to imagine that it would absolutely benefit him to solely focus on what he's long been best at, hitting. Paired with the defensive upgrade Bregman provides, getting the speedy Hamilton into the lineup, and Bregman's bat as well, it becomes a no-brainer.

And, for what it's worth, if you're worried about the vibes of any of this with the Red Sox, Devers and Bregman seemed just fine working together on Friday before the spring training game, just as the team has maintained is the case in the locker room since Devers' initial comments.

Third base workout this morning … pic.twitter.com/DBD1MyqW0g — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 7, 2025

The final decision for how the Red Sox handle the infield and DH has yet to be made. Based on everything that's happened thus far in spring training, though, it feels like we should all know where this is going.