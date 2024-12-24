Alex Bregman's market getting much clearer, and it looks like great news for the Red Sox
With most of the high-end free agents off the free agency market, a lot of the attention has now turned to Alex Bregman and where he is going to end up. It felt as if the Houston Astros were always a threat to re-sign him just based on everything he's accomplished there, but with the team acquiring Isaac Paredes and signing Christian Walker to play the corner infield spots, it's abundantly clear that he'll be wearing another uniform for the first time in his MLB career beginning in the 2025 season.
Bregman has been lingering on the free agency market for almost two months now, but it finally feels as if his market is taking shape. It's getting a whole lot clearer in terms of which teams are realistically in on him. The latest update from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com certainly sounds like a positive one for Boston Red Sox fans who are interested in seeing their team land him.
Feinsand believes that a team Bregman has often been connected to, the New York Yankees, no longer makes sense as a fit following the plethora of major additions that the team has already made this winter. If the Yankees aren't interested, which teams are?
"The two teams I would look at are the Red Sox and the Tigers," Feinsand said.
Latest Alex Bregman update gives Red Sox great chance to sign star 3B
If it's between the Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers, Red Sox fans have to love their chances. The Tigers have a lot going for them, like an emerging young core and a manager, A.J. Hinch, whom Bregman played for while with the Astros, but does anyone believe that the Tigers are going to spend the money it'd require to land Bregman? It'd be awesome to see, don't get me wrong, but based on how the organization has operated and by some offseason reporting, it's tough to envision it.
At this point, there really is no excuse for it to not be the Red Sox, if this is a player that they're interested in. We know that they have money to spend, as they were in on Juan Soto, and have spent very little of that money. Walker Buehler cost a decent amount of it, but he only inked a one-year deal. Aroldis Chapman also signed a one-year deal. The biggest addition, Garrett Crochet, required prospects to acquire, not money. He's projected to make just $2.9 million in 2025 according to Spotrac.
If the Red Sox are serious about their willingness to exceed the luxury tax threshold, then there's no reason that they wouldn't be able to afford Bregman.
The fit would be tricky, as the Red Sox have Rafael Devers locked in at third base and Triston Casas playing first base, but they have options. Not only can they trade Casas for more pitching, but Bregman has also stated his willingness to play second base if needed.
The Red Sox have the money to spend, the ability to fit Bregman in a couple of different ways, and can make themselves legitimate AL East contenders by adding another big bat into the mix.
There's always the chance that a mystery team can jump in and make things interesting, but if it's really between Boston and Detroit, there's no reason to believe that the Red Sox won't end up getting him.