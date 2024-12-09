Javier Baez nightmare isn’t only costing the Tigers on the field
Following the 2021 season, the Detroit Tigers elected to give Javier Baez a six-year deal worth $140 million as a free agent. While the price was steep, Baez was coming off an outstanding year and looked poised to be Detroit's shortstop long-term. Unfortunately, the signing hasn't aged well at all.
In Baez's three seasons in Detroit, he has slashed .221/.262/.347 while averaging 11 home runs and 54 RBI annually. He has failed to reach double figures in home runs in two of his three seasons in Detroit.
Since Baez's arrival in Motown, he ranks tied for 226th out of 230 qualified hitters with a 70 WRC+, and tied for 192nd out of those same 230 position players with 2.1 fWAR. His defense hasn't been bad, but his bat has been virtually non-existent, making him one of the 40-ish worst players in baseball since signing his deal.
As if Baez's play hasn't been bad enough, the latest report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) suggests that his contract is impacting the organization negatively off the field as well.
"But after committing one long-term mistake with Javier Baéz’s contract, they don’t want to make another. So it would seem making short-term supplements to the roster would be their preference."
It sure sounds like Javier Baez's contract is impacting Tigers aggression in free agency market
Did the Tigers make a mistake with the Baez contract? Absolutely, and they have to live with that mistake for another three years. With that being said, though, why does that one mistake mean that the organization won't take another risk?
The Tigers roster, as constructed, is solid. They even made the postseason in unlikely fashion last season. It is also far from perfect. For the Tigers to establish themselves as World Series contenders, they'd need to make upgrades in just about all areas.
They were tied for 18th in the majors in runs scored. They were 24th in home runs. They were 23rd in OPS. Their rotation was so unreliable down the stretch to the point where Tarik Skubal was their only real postseason starting pitcher. The Tigers have good pieces, but their roster could use some work.
Instead of building off the momentum that they gained this past season, the Tigers might only be looking at short-term upgrades? Nobody expects them to legitimately be in on Juan Soto, but why is Alex Bregman unrealistic? Why can't the Tigers sign an outfielder like Teoscar Hernandez?
Baez was a dud, but that doesn't mean every long-term contract is going to be a dud. Does this mindset mean that they won't extend Skubal? Giving a lengthy and expensive extension to a starting pitcher with an injury history like Skubal is far from risk-free, yet it's completely deserved and should be an offseason priority.
At the end of the day, the Tigers have strong pieces, but it's hard to believe that this team is serious if all they want to do is make cheap risk-free moves. Ignoring the big names in favor of lesser options is bound to backfire.