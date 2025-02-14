Alex Cora and Alex Bregman couldn't be more excited to kick off Boston bromance
If you're looking for members of the Boston Red Sox to credit for the team's signing of two-time All-Star Alex Bregman earlier this week, manager Alex Cora would have to be at or near the top of the list. Sure, Cora isn't the one who negotiated the three-year, $120 million deal with Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow deserves plenty of praise for getting this done, as does owner John Henry for finally, at long last, remembering he runs the Red Sox and opening up the checkbook accordingly.
But no one in Boston was beating the drum harder for Bregman this offseason than Cora, who coached the third baseman with the Houston Astros while serving as bench coach under AJ Hinch. From his very first interview of the winter, Cora wasn't exactly hiding that Bregman was the guy he wanted, both for his clean on-field fit and for the value he would bring to the Red Sox clubhouse. And even as recently as this week, with the team already reported to spring training, Cora was making clear he didn't think the roster was finished yet.
It's not an exaggeration to suggest that Cora's enthusiasm was enough to overcome the skepticism that Breslow and Henry reportedly expressed at the idea of signing Bregman. Bregman, for his part, could've gotten more money in Houston or Detroit, but the infielder had his heart set on Boston — where he's now reunited with his former coach.
These two were determined to be together again, come hell or high water, and it's only fitting that on Valentine's Day they were finally able to hug it out as members of the same organization.
Alex Cora, Alex Bregman share emotional Red Sox reunion
Bregman made his first appearance at Red Sox camp in Fort Myers on Friday morning, getting situated and meeting his new teammates. He also ran into his new manager (and old friend) Cora, and the two couldn't hide just how excited they were to be back in the same clubhouse.
That's the sort of hug you simply can't fake, one that makes clear that Cora really wasn't bluffing when he went above and beyond to compliment Bregman publicly this offseason. These two have been through a lot together and won a lot together, and it has to be helpful for Bregman to have such a familiar face as he embarks on the next chapter of his baseball journey.