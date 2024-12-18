Alex Cora gives Red Sox edge to land free agent the Yankees are desperate for
By Scott Rogust
The Hot Stove has increased in temperature in recent weeks, with recently the New York Yankees acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs for essentially pennies on the dollar. Now, we wait for the next domino to fall, as there are still plenty of big names available.
The Boston Red Sox are an interesting team to watch, as they have shown a willingness to spend money in the offseason. After offering Juan Soto a $700 million contract, only to lose out to the Mets, the Red Sox pivoted by sending four of their top 15 prospects to the Chicago White Sox for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. Now, Red Sox fans are waiting for their next move.
David Schoenfield of ESPN wrote about the biggest names available in free agency and offered predictions as to where they will sign. For Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who is the top infielder available. Schoenfield prediction is that Bregman will sign with the Red Sox. That is great news for Red Sox fans, as this would steal a player away from the Yankees, who are reportedly interested in Bregman.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Red Sox predicted by ESPN to sign Alex Bregman away from Yankees
While Schoenfield says the Red Sox don't need a third baseman with Devers, Bregman's success at Fenway Park is something that will only help out the team. In fact, Bregman has a higher OPS at Fenway Park than David Ortiz or Ted Williams.
"The Red Sox don't need a third baseman -- with Bregman, they would have to move Rafael Devers to first base or DH (if they don't trade Triston Casas) -- but they undoubtedly find this stat hard to ignore: Among players with at least 95 regular-season plate appearances at Fenway, Bregman has the highest OPS. Higher than Ted Williams or Lou Gehrig or David Ortiz. He has hit .375/.490/.750 in 21 games at Fenway. Small sample size and all that, but Bregman's dead-pull approach is perfectly suited for the Green Monster -- much more so than Yankee Stadium, that's for sure."
Schoenfield continues, saying that Bregman would be an immediate upgrade defensively. Not only that, but he would reunite with Alex Cora, who was his bench coach on the Houston Astros back in the day.
"Two other benefits for the Red Sox in signing Bregman: He improves the infield defense for a ground ball-heavy staff (Boston had the seventh-highest ground ball rate in 2024), and he brings a right-handed bat to a lineup that leans left-handed with Devers, Casas, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a coach with Houston in 2017, has reportedly reached out to Bregman -- and no doubt tried to convince him of Boston's bright future with all its young talent. For a player who has made eight consecutive trips to the postseason, that's an enticing pitch."
Bregman makes a ton of sense for the Red Sox both offensively and defensively. Let's not forget what he can provide in the postseason during the Astros' many years of World Series contention. This would really sting the Yankees.
The Yankees did pivot big after losing Soto, signing Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, while trading for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams and Bellinger. Yet, there is still work to be done, notably in the infield.
The Yankees have a void at second base with Gleyber Torres hitting free agency. While Jazz Chisholm Jr. played pretty well playing at third base, considering he never played the position before moving to New York, he would be better off returning to second base, a position he's more than familiar with. If the Yankees were to sign Bregman, he can man the hot corner while moving Chisholm back to second. Two roster holes filled up with one signing.
Schoenfield projects Bregman to earn a six-year contract worth $187 million. We'll see if the Red Sox or the Yankees will be the one to make the best offer, but there are many other teams interested in Bregman. It may not get to Soto levels, but we could get a sweepstakes on our hands.