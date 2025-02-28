Alex Cora hints Rafael Devers is far from the Red Sox biggest problem in spring training

After missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season, the Boston Red Sox have gone all-in this winter. Their starting rotation was upgraded with the additions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet. More recently, the Red Sox made one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Third baseman Alex Bregman signed a three-year contract with Boston for $120 million. This sparked some controversy since the Red Sox have an All-Star third baseman already in Rafael Devers. When Devers made the claim that he is a third baseman and does not want to move positions, many thought that issues within the clubhouse could arise.

Manager Alex Cora wasted no time denying these predictions.

Red Sox have big decisions beyond Devers-Bregman third base drama

Based on an interview with the manager on The Greg Hill Show, Alex Cora and the entire Red Sox staff are focused on building the best possible roster rather than only focusing on who will play the hot corner.

Bregman and Devers both have spent time at third base this spring and, according to Cora, have even worked together. It does make the most sense for Bregman to move to second base and keep Devers at third but there are still numerous decisions to be made.

“Decisions will be made in a few weeks and there’s going to be people upset. There’s going to be people who are going to be sent down and they’re going to be upset at the manager and Craig (Breslow). But that’s the good thing about having good players,” Cora said.

Boston has a perfect combination of highly talented new acquisitions and young prospects who are ready for the big leagues. However, the Red Sox do not have enough roster spots to go around to keep them all. Although it is good to have options, the Red Sox should feel pressure to make the right decisions. If they don’t, they could blink and find themselves out of playoff contention yet again in an absolutely loaded AL East.