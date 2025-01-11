Alex Cora isn't even trying to hide how badly he wants Red Sox to sign Alex Bregman
After another disappointing season, the Boston Red Sox made it abundantly clear that they were going to improve this offseason. They've done just that. The pitching staff looks completely revamped with Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Patrick Sandoval and even Aroldis Chapman entering the fold. An area Boston has yet to address, though, is its offense.
To be fair, the pitching absolutely should have been the priority. With that being said, though, this offense has some glaring issues, too. First of all, the team is awfully left-handed; an argument can be made that Boston's five best hitters are all lefties. Second, the Red Sox could use another infielder, ideally at second base.
Given the team's need for another right-handed bat and for a second baseman, Alex Bregman still being available sounds like the dream scenario for Boston. Manager Alex Cora didn't even try to hide how badly he wanted the Red Sox to end up signing him when his name was brought up at Fenway Fest.
Alex Cora wants Alex Bregman to end up in Boston as much as Red Sox fans do
Cora knows Bregman well from their days with the Houston Astros. Cora says that despite Bregman's success defensively at third base, he always thought Bregman would be a Gold Glover at second base. Well, that's interesting to bring up now, when the Red Sox have a superstar locked in at the hot corner and an opening at second base!
Cora is absolutely right about the Bregman fit. It would be seamless. Not only is he a right-handed hitter who is open to playing second base, but he has a 1.240 OPS at Fenway Park in his career. Bregman would bring a strong glove, right-handed power and leadership that this group is missing. He has played in 99 postseason games in his career. As Cora noted, he's a winner.
This is a player that the Red Sox should be all over. Based on their Juan Soto pursuit, we know they have money to spend. The best player they brought in, Garrett Crochet, came in a trade, and he is set to make just $3.8 million in 2024.
Adding a player of Bregman's caliber to the roster already in place gives Boston a legitimate shot to win the AL East for the first time since 2018. With the AL appearing to be as weak as it has been in a long time, they could be legitimate contenders to win the AL pennant as well.
Sure, the fact that he's coming off his worst season is a bit concerning, as is the fact that he'll require a substantial pay day, but it's time for the Red Sox to be the Red Sox again. Bregman is still a star-level player who'd fit in perfectly with a team that should be trying to win the World Series. It's a no-brainer to sign him, and Cora knows that as well as anybody.